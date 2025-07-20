2025 Scandinavian Film Festival coming soon to Luna Palace

The Scandinavian Film Festival is coming to Luna Palace Cinemas this July and August, bringing the best cinema from the top of the globe down under.

Promising gripping dramas and powerful true stories, the festival brings films from Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland for a diverse and exciting program.

Highlights include Quisling: The Final Days, director Erik Poppe’s fascinating drama following the trial of controversial head of state Vidkun Quisling in 1945; Live A Little (pictured above), an intimate tale of two friends couch-surfing across Europe; and Second Victims, a Danish medical drama.

100 Litres of Gold

You can also see the winner of Best Nordic Film from the 2025 Goteborg Film Festival When The Light Breaks, a poignant drama following a young woman whose conscience is tested over a long summer’s day; Finland’s 100 Litres of Gold, a black comedy paying tribute to small Scandinavian provinces; and Number 24, a gripping spy drama from award-winning director John Andreas Andersen.

Grand Finale

Closing night features the appropriately titled Grand Finale, a hilarious black comedy following a near-bankrupt orchestra who try to secure their future by convincing a world-famous musician to join them.

Scandinavian Film Festival runs from 24 July – 13 August. Head to lunapalace.com.au for the full program.