Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

2025 Scandinavian Film Festival coming soon to Luna Palace

Culture

The Scandinavian Film Festival is coming to Luna Palace Cinemas this July and August, bringing the best cinema from the top of the globe down under.

Promising gripping dramas and powerful true stories, the festival brings films from Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark and Iceland for a diverse and exciting program.

- Advertisement -

Highlights include Quisling: The Final Days, director Erik Poppe’s fascinating drama following the trial of controversial head of state Vidkun Quisling in 1945; Live A Little (pictured above), an intimate tale of two friends couch-surfing across Europe; and Second Victims, a Danish medical drama.

100 Litres of Gold

You can also see the winner of Best Nordic Film from the 2025 Goteborg Film Festival When The Light Breaks, a poignant drama following a young woman whose conscience is tested over a long summer’s day; Finland’s 100 Litres of Gold, a black comedy paying tribute to small Scandinavian provinces; and Number 24, a gripping spy drama from award-winning director John Andreas Andersen.

Grand Finale

Closing night features the appropriately titled Grand Finale, a hilarious black comedy following a near-bankrupt orchestra who try to secure their future by convincing a world-famous musician to join them.

Scandinavian Film Festival runs from 24 July – 13 August. Head to lunapalace.com.au for the full program.

Latest

News

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

0
Take the test to see how much you recall from this week's news.
News

Church of England parish settles gay ‘exorcism’ complaint with five-figure payout

0
The church has admitted that a gay man was subjected to an "exorcism" to remove his homosexuality.
Culture

‘Odd Fish’ takes us to remote Iceland for a coming out tale

0
Catch 'Odd Fish' at the Scandinavian Film Festival.
News

Rare mpox strain identified in Queensland outbreak

0
Health authorities say they do not expect any secondary transmissions.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

0
Take the test to see how much you recall from this week's news.
News

Church of England parish settles gay ‘exorcism’ complaint with five-figure payout

0
The church has admitted that a gay man was subjected to an "exorcism" to remove his homosexuality.
Culture

‘Odd Fish’ takes us to remote Iceland for a coming out tale

0
Catch 'Odd Fish' at the Scandinavian Film Festival.
News

Rare mpox strain identified in Queensland outbreak

0
Health authorities say they do not expect any secondary transmissions.
News

Politicians call for investigation into Malaysian police raid on ‘gay party”

0
Police have been accused of misrepresenting a health event as a "gay party".

News Quiz: Did you stay on top of the news this week?

Graeme Watson -
Take the test to see how much you recall from this week's news.
Read more

Church of England parish settles gay ‘exorcism’ complaint with five-figure payout

OUTinPerth -
The church has admitted that a gay man was subjected to an "exorcism" to remove his homosexuality.
Read more

‘Odd Fish’ takes us to remote Iceland for a coming out tale

OUTinPerth -
Catch 'Odd Fish' at the Scandinavian Film Festival.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture