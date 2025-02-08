A new online movement is fighting against censorship and banned books

In recent years there’s been a big upswing in movements to ban books, remove LGBTIQA+ content from public libraries, limit access sex education resources and pressure schools to remove content that mentions LGBTIQA+ characters.

While there’s been examples of this occurring locally, it’s been incredibly prevalent in the USA.

- Advertisement -

Now a new social media movement is drawing attention to books that have been banned in the past, and present.

Developed by Stonewall National Museum, Archives and Library as a means to push back against growing governmental efforts to dismantle public education and ban more and more books in public schools nationwide, Banned Aide is described as providing social media platforms for all people who recognise that books and public education remain two of the strongest weapons against prejudice and hate.

The first clip in the project is from author Rita Mae Brown, who reads for her novel Ruby Fruit Jungle.

Published in 1973 Ruby Fruit Jungle was a boundary pushing novel for its time. The book’s title is a euphemism for female genitals. The novel is also prominently mentioned in the Willy Russell play Educating Rita where the lead character adopts the name of Rita after reading the book.

Look out for more people celebrating the books that have been banned on Instagram.

Looking for some inspiration, here some previously banned books

Another Country by James Baldwin

This LGBTIQA+ classic was banned in Australia in the early 1960s. The story features homosexuality, interracial relationships, and extramarital affairs. All controversial topics for the time.

Bret Easton Ellis – American Psycho

When this book was first released in the early 1990s you couldn’t buy it in Queensland, and you had to be over 18 to purchase a copy in other Australian states. It tells the story of Patrick Bateman from a first-person perspective, he’s a vain investment banker, who is also a serial killer.

Aldous Huxley – Brave New World

This book was outlawed in Australia in the 1930s. Huxley depicts a dystopian future where the social hierarchy is based on intelligence. It also predicts the emergence of sleep learning, reproductive technology and psychological manipulation.

Radcylffe Hall – The Well of Loneliness

From its publication in 1928 until 1949 this book that deals lesbianism was banned in the United Kingdom. There were also unsuccessful attempts to ban it in the United States. The media reporting about the book is credited with dramatically increased people’s awareness about homosexuals and lesbians in society.