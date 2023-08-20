ABC’s ‘Four Corners’ examines AFL’s culture of homophobia



This week’s edition of ABC’s investigative journalism program Four Corners asks the question – why is the AFL the only major sporting code in the world that hasn’t had a single elite men’s player publicly identify as gay?

Led by Louise Milligan, The Silence: AFL’s Last Taboo looks back to the AFL’s pledge to tackle homophobia made almost ten years ago, and what has or hasn’t happened since.

AFL players, equality advocates and supports of the game say a lack of leadership on the issue has filled the vacuum with a culture of silence.

Current and former players also join the program to speak openly about the anti-gay bigotry they still witness today, calling for change to create a safer space for gay players to be part of the game.

Four Corners airs Monday 21 August at 8:30pm on ABC TV and ABC iView.

