Albany councillor Thomas Brough claims LGBTIQA+ people support ‘minor attracted persons’

Albany councillor Dr Thomas Brough has been slammed for suggesting the LGBTIQA+ community embraces support for “minor attracted persons”.
The councillor made the comments, which have been labeled homophobic, at a council meeting on Tuesday night. The comments have been condemned by politicians across the political divide with Liberal leader Libby Mettam calling the “bizarre”.
Councillor Brough made the claim after fellow councilor Amanda Cruse spoke about the city’s Pride celebrations which have been held this week. Councillor Cruse acknowledged that many elected representatives may have received negative emails from some constituents about the Pride festival, but said, “Albany has improved dramatically over the past several years as a place for LGBTQIA+ people to live.”
Councillor Brough replied, putting forward the claim that the LGBTIQA+ community also included support for “minor attracted people”.
“Following on from Councillor Cruse’s comments, I totally agree government shouldn’t be worried about what people are getting up to in their bedrooms, I certainly don’t. But within the coalition of the LGBTQIA+ I just want to hone in on the plus. That includes a group of people who identify as minor attracted persons. I would encourage all citizens and councillors to look up what being a minor attracted persons means.” Dr Brough said.
A spokesperson for the City of Albany has confirmed to OUTinPerth that the quote is accurate.
Albany Pride spokesperson Tiger Bird said the claim from the councilor was ridiculous.
“Frankly, it’s laughable and it’s just ridiculous and the fact that in 2024, we’re still rehashing antiquated nonsense is frankly astounding,” they said.
“The ‘plus’ doesn’t, despite his claims, include minor-attracted people.
“We need to ask this councillor where he’s getting his information from, and to categorically deny a lot of the claims that could be made against him.”
Speaking to the ABC Councillor Brough said he stood by his claim.
“Inclusivity is not always good because it does include a group of people called ‘minor attracted persons’ he said.
“I just think we’re talking about a broad coalition,” he said insisting that pedophiles were included within the LGBTIQA+ acronym. “People are rightly concerned about some of the people who come into that coalition.”
OUTinPerth has reached out to Councillor Brough regarding his comments.
The local government representative has been touted as a potential candidate for the Liberal party at the 2025 state election.
Opposition leader Libby Mettam says the comments are “bizarre”.
“I need to better understand that, but obviously those comments are not appropriate,” she told the ABC Wednesday morning.
Albany Mayor Greg Stocks has suggested that Councillor Brough might considering retracting his comments at the next council meeting. Former Greens MLC Lynn MacLaren who is also a member of the council, said the comments showed the need for more education.
“It’s just completely wrong,” she said.
“I mean, it’s just a completely wrong thing to be spreading … it’s sad that Tom has chosen to raise this.
“I think it just illustrates there’s a lack of education, and we need to be on the front foot in teaching people that there are still terrible stories that people tell which have no truth to them.” Councillor MacLaren said.
WA Spokesperson for Just-Equal Australia, Brian Greig, says the anti-LGBTI statements by Councillor Brough highlight the need for anti-vilification laws.
“The claim that homosexuals are paedophiles is a very old trope designed to create fear and loathing of LGBTI people. When public figures rehash these false claims it can lead to violence against our community,” he said.
“The Cook Government had promised to pass anti-vilification laws this year to protect LGBTI people from hate speech, but then betrayed our community by backing away.
“And this is the result. The vacuum created by the failure of leadership has allowed anti-LGBTI prejudice to ventilate,” Greig said.
Greig said that while he welcomed the statement from Liberal Leader, Libby Mettam, that the comments from this Liberal Party Local Councillor were “not appropriate”, it was concerning she had not denounced them as wrong and harmful.
“While the State Government has said it has abandoned LGBTI law reform until after the election, it still says it will put legislation to parliament if re-elected in 2025.
“However, the Liberal Opposition has been silent on LGBTI law reform, including anti-vilification laws.
“It is well past time for Libby Mettam to outline where her party stands on sacking LGBTI teachers, expelling LGBTI students, abolishing the Gender Reassignment Board, banning LGBTI conversion practices and updating anti-vilification laws,” Greig said.
Busselton Pride Alliance, the LGBTI lobby group in Mettam’s electorate of Vasse, says it will be writing to the local MP to seek answers to these policy questions well before the election.
Graeme Watson
