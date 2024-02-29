Albany councillor Thomas Brough claims LGBTIQA+ people support ‘minor attracted persons’

Albany councillor Dr Thomas Brough has been slammed for suggesting the LGBTIQA+ community embraces support for “minor attracted persons”.

The councillor made the comments, which have been labeled homophobic, at a council meeting on Tuesday night. The comments have been condemned by politicians across the political divide with Liberal leader Libby Mettam calling the “bizarre”.

Councillor Brough made the claim after fellow councilor Amanda Cruse spoke about the city’s Pride celebrations which have been held this week. Councillor Cruse acknowledged that many elected representatives may have received negative emails from some constituents about the Pride festival, but said, “Albany has improved dramatically over the past several years as a place for LGBTQIA+ people to live.”

Councillor Brough replied, putting forward the claim that the LGBTIQA+ community also included support for “minor attracted people”.

“Following on from Councillor Cruse’s comments, I totally agree government shouldn’t be worried about what people are getting up to in their bedrooms, I certainly don’t. But within the coalition of the LGBTQIA+ I just want to hone in on the plus. That includes a group of people who identify as minor attracted persons. I would encourage all citizens and councillors to look up what being a minor attracted persons means.” Dr Brough said.

A spokesperson for the City of Albany has confirmed to OUTinPerth that the quote is accurate.

Albany Pride spokesperson Tiger Bird said the claim from the councilor was ridiculous.

“Frankly, it’s laughable and it’s just ridiculous and the fact that in 2024, we’re still rehashing antiquated nonsense is frankly astounding,” they said.

“The ‘plus’ doesn’t, despite his claims, include minor-attracted people.

“We need to ask this councillor where he’s getting his information from, and to categorically deny a lot of the claims that could be made against him.”

Speaking to the ABC Councillor Brough said he stood by his claim.

“Inclusivity is not always good because it does include a group of people called ‘minor attracted persons’ he said.

“I just think we’re talking about a broad coalition,” he said insisting that pedophiles were included within the LGBTIQA+ acronym. “People are rightly concerned about some of the people who come into that coalition.”

OUTinPerth has reached out to Councillor Brough regarding his comments.

The local government representative has been touted as a potential candidate for the Liberal party at the 2025 state election.

Opposition leader Libby Mettam says the comments are “bizarre”.

“I need to better understand that, but obviously those comments are not appropriate,” she told the ABC Wednesday morning.

Albany Mayor Greg Stocks has suggested that Councillor Brough might considering retracting his comments at the next council meeting. Former Greens MLC Lynn MacLaren who is also a member of the council, said the comments showed the need for more education.

“It’s just completely wrong,” she said.

“I mean, it’s just a completely wrong thing to be spreading … it’s sad that Tom has chosen to raise this.