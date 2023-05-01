Anastacia heads to San Francisco to sing about her ‘Best Days’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Anastacia begins her latest video sitting in a cafe, but soon she’s out on the streets of San Francisco in front of some of the city’s most iconic landmarks.

Best Days is the latest release from the singer, and it’s a powerful and uplifting song.

The video takes in Nob Hill – which features some of the city’s most prestigious hotels, but walking up it is a serious work-out, plus you can see the famous trams, piers and the iconic Golden Gate Bridge.

The song will feature on Anastasia’s forthcoming album Our Songs. The tune is a cover version, it was originally a huge hit in 2012 for German band Die Toten Hosen and called Tage wie dies.

The album will be the eighth of the singer’s career and her first new music in six years. The singer’s debut album Not That Kind made a big splash in 2000 and included the hits I’m Outta Love and the title track. Follow up album Freak of Nature released the following year included Paid My Dues, One Day in Your Life, and Boom.

Take a look at the video and read our chat with Anastacia from back in 2014.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.