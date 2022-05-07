Animal Justice Party drops candidates over anti-transgender views

The Animal Justice Party this week announced they were dropping two of their candidates who expressed anti-transgender views that did not align with the party’s values.

“Recently, there were AJP candidates who used their personal social media platform to express their views on some transgender issues in a way which we believe was not in line with the AJP’s Core Values.

“When it became clear that differences were irreconcilable, the candidates resigned from the AJP and are no longer members. The AJP unreservedly apologises for the harm this matter has caused.” the party said in a statement.

As the cut-off dates for nominations for the election has passed both will still appear on the ballot paper on election day, but the party asked supporters to double-check the person in their local area was listed on their website.

The party highlighted that it had a clear policy on gender equality, and remained supportive of transgender people.

Two disendorsed candidates later publicly identified themselves. Linda McCarthy is running for the Queensland seat of Forde, while Sue Clarke appears on the ballot as the AJP candidate in Rankin.

The seat of Forde is currently held by the LNP’s Bert van Manen, while the seat of Rankin is held by Labor’s Shadow Treasurer Jim Chalmers.

OIP Staff

