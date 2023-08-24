Anti-transgender campaigner Kirralie Smith is heading to Perth

Anti-transgender campaigner Kirralie Smith is heading to Perth to appear at an event for Family Voice Australia.

The Christian lobby group dubbed Smith their ‘Mother of the Year’ for 2023 and she’ll be headlining a fundraiser in Belmont next week.

The Western Australian appearance comes as Smith faces multiple vilification complaints and court appearance in New South Wales relating to several Apprehended Violence Orders linked to her work as the head of Binary, an organisation that campaigns against people who are transgender.

The complaints against Smith have been filed by football players who report they have been harassed online by campaigns launched by Binary. Smith has said she will defend the accusations.

In 2022 US based organisation The Global Project Against Hate and Extremism (GPAHE) listed Binary as one of the “20 far-right groups in Australia”.

GPAHE said the groups on their list are organisations that are “embracing beliefs and activities that demean, harass, and inspire violence against people based on their identity traits including race, religion, ethnicity, language, national or social origin, caste, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity”.

Smith says Binary only aims to educate the community about how they feel sex-based rights are being threatened and undermined by “radical activists”. The organisation was rebranded from The Marriage Alliance to Binary following the passage of marriage equality in Australia.

“It is a defamatory slur that is unfounded and unjust.” Smith said of the organisation’s inclusion in the hate group report. “There is zero evidence of Binary inciting violence or acting hatefully toward an individual or group.”

At the gathering in Perth she will deliver a presentation titled Gender Ideology Relies on Lies.

The fundraising event Smith will appear at will deliver funds to Family Voice’s ‘The Civilisationists’ and Professor Augusto Zimmermann’s Christian legal group WALTA: Western Australian Legal Theory Association.

Prior to fronting Binary, Smith was a political candidate for the Australian Liberty Alliance, a short lived far right party that campaign against Muslim immigration in Australia. She also was a campaigner against halal packaging.

