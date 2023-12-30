Barundi’s President says homosexuals in his country “should be stoned”

Barundi’s President Évariste Ndayishimiye has said he believes homosexuals in his country “should be stoned” to death.

The President made the comments while speaking to a reporter. He said that western countries offering foreign aid “should keep” their money if it comes with an obligation to give rights to homosexuals.

Homosexual sex is illegal in the African nation and punishable by two years’ imprisonment. More than 30 African countries outlaw same-sex relationships.

At a media conference Ndayishimiye said his personal belief was based on his Christian religious values.

“For me, I think that if we find these people in Burundi they should be taken to stadiums and be stoned, and doing so would not be a crime,” he said.

The President described same-sex attracted people as followers of Satan, and suggested they should leave his country. “If you want to choose Satan now go and live in those countries [in the West] and I think those who strive to go there want to acquire those habits, they should remain there and never bring them to us,” he said, his comments reported by the BBC.

Barundi first introduced laws criminalising same-sex relationships between men and women in 2009. Prior to this there had not been laws relating to sexuality.

The landlocked country is East Africa is bordered by Rwanda to its north, Tanzania to its east and southeast, and the Democratic Republic of Congo to its west.

Évariste Ndayishimiye assumed office in June 2020 after been endorsed by former President Pierre Nkurunziza as his successor.

OIP Staff

