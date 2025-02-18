BBC denies iconic series Doctor Who has been cancelled

The BBC has hit back at news reports in the UK that claimed the iconic series Doctor Who has been cancelled and star Ncuti Gatwa is eager to move on to new projects.

British tabloid The Sun claims an unnamed source at the broadcaster had told them that the long running series would be placed on an indefinite hiatus after its 2025 season airs.

They also claimed that Ncuti Gatwa, the actor who currently plays The Doctor is ready to move on to new projects with Hollywood beckoning. They claimed that the actor has already filmed his regeneration scene paving the way for a new actor to take over the role.

Ncuti Gatwa plays The Doctor.

The long running sci-fi series began in 1963 and ran through until 1989. In 1996 it returned as a one-off TV movie continuing the story, but the regular series did not return until 2005. Since then, it’s had a solid run and for the most recent series has been created through a deal between the BBC and major US studio Disney.

The story’s main character, the time travelling alien The Doctor, is able to regenerate his body into a new form and personality when mortally wounded. The story device has allowed many actors to take on the iconic role over the decades.

A spokesperson for the BBC has poured cold water on the report that the show has been cancelled and wouldn’t be drawn on how long Gatwa was staying in the role.

“This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs. The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines.” the spokesperson said.

Over the time the show has challenged people’s perceptions of gender. Starting in 2018 Jodie Whittaker played The Doctor for three seasons, the first women to play the character. Later Jo Martin also played a female incarnation from the character’s past.

The show is currently helmed by producer and writer Russell T Davies, it’s his second time in the showrunner seat. This time round he’s created a version of the doctor who is much more sexually ambiguous, while there’s also been several prominent characters who are transgender.