Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Beau Lamarre-Condon will not rely on mental health defence at upcoming trial

News

Beau Lamarre-Condon will not rely on a mental health defence when he stands trial later this year over the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The former police officer has maintained his not guilty plea, and preparations for the trial in the New South Wales Supreme Court are ongoing. During a directions hearing on Friday, his legal team confirmed that a mental health defence will not form part of their case.

- Advertisement -
Beau Lamarre-Condon.

Police allege that Lamarre-Condon shot television presenter Jesse Baird and his partner, Luke Davies, at Baird’s Paddington home in February 2024.

Investigators further allege that the 29-year-old entered the property and used a police-issued handgun. Police claim the bodies were initially concealed at the home before being moved to a rural location at a later time.

Police have also said that Lamarre-Condon and Baird had previously been in a brief relationship before Baird’s relationship with Davies.

Before joining the police force in 2019, Lamarre-Condon operated a celebrity-focused blog. He was dismissed from the force after being charged. He also faces additional charges, including aggravated break and enter.

During Friday’s hearing, the defence indicated it may seek to have the jury visit the Paddington property where the alleged crimes occurred.

The trial is expected to be one of the most high-profile criminal proceedings in New South Wales in recent years, with both prosecution and defence teams identifying hundreds of potential witnesses.

Latest

Local

Mpox cases continue to increase in Western Australia

0
There have been 36 confirmed cases of mpox in Western Australia in 2026, compared with 28 cases during all of 2025.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Carla Wehbe, Snow Patrol & Kylie Minogue, Jett Blyton, Jessie Ware, and Jill Scott.
History

On This Gay Day | DJ Larry Levan was born

0
DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954. He left this world too early – aged just 38 years old in 1992.
Culture

Adam Kay announces new Australian tour with ‘Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas’

0
Adam Kay returns to Australia with his festive live show, blending comedy, music, and heartfelt stories from life as a doctor.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Local

Mpox cases continue to increase in Western Australia

0
There have been 36 confirmed cases of mpox in Western Australia in 2026, compared with 28 cases during all of 2025.
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Carla Wehbe, Snow Patrol & Kylie Minogue, Jett Blyton, Jessie Ware, and Jill Scott.
History

On This Gay Day | DJ Larry Levan was born

0
DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954. He left this world too early – aged just 38 years old in 1992.
Culture

Adam Kay announces new Australian tour with ‘Twas the Nightshift Before Christmas’

0
Adam Kay returns to Australia with his festive live show, blending comedy, music, and heartfelt stories from life as a doctor.
Community

Could you be the PrideFEST Production Manager?

0
Pride WA are seeking someone to run the annual Pridefest.

Mpox cases continue to increase in Western Australia

OUTinPerth -
There have been 36 confirmed cases of mpox in Western Australia in 2026, compared with 28 cases during all of 2025.
Read more

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

OUTinPerth -
This week we take a listen to new tracks from Carla Wehbe, Snow Patrol & Kylie Minogue, Jett Blyton, Jessie Ware, and Jill Scott.
Read more

On This Gay Day | DJ Larry Levan was born

OUTinPerth -
DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954. He left this world too early – aged just 38 years old in 1992.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture