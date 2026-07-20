Beau Lamarre-Condon will not rely on mental health defence at upcoming trial

Beau Lamarre-Condon will not rely on a mental health defence when he stands trial later this year over the alleged murders of Jesse Baird and Luke Davies.

The former police officer has maintained his not guilty plea, and preparations for the trial in the New South Wales Supreme Court are ongoing. During a directions hearing on Friday, his legal team confirmed that a mental health defence will not form part of their case.

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Beau Lamarre-Condon.

Police allege that Lamarre-Condon shot television presenter Jesse Baird and his partner, Luke Davies, at Baird’s Paddington home in February 2024.

Investigators further allege that the 29-year-old entered the property and used a police-issued handgun. Police claim the bodies were initially concealed at the home before being moved to a rural location at a later time.

Police have also said that Lamarre-Condon and Baird had previously been in a brief relationship before Baird’s relationship with Davies.

Before joining the police force in 2019, Lamarre-Condon operated a celebrity-focused blog. He was dismissed from the force after being charged. He also faces additional charges, including aggravated break and enter.

During Friday’s hearing, the defence indicated it may seek to have the jury visit the Paddington property where the alleged crimes occurred.

The trial is expected to be one of the most high-profile criminal proceedings in New South Wales in recent years, with both prosecution and defence teams identifying hundreds of potential witnesses.