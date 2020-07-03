Bette Midler to star as Mae West in newly announced biopic

Bette Midler may be winning over a new generation of fans in Ryan Murphy’s The Politician, but she’s heading back to the silver screen with a new HBO production.

The stage and screen veteran is attached to an upcoming biopic on the life of Mae West, based on the actor’s 1970 autobiography Goodness Had Nothing To Do With It, according to a report from Deadline.

The film, like the book, will follow West’s rise to fame through her groundbreaking 1926 Broadway production Sex, which saw her sent to jail on the grounds of obscenity.

Sex and the ensuing scandal catapulted West into the limelight, which saw her dominate both Hollywood and Broadway throughout the 20s and 30s, with an active on-screen career lasting through to the 70s, West also released a number of albums throughout her lifetime, and penned numerous books on life, sex, men and theatre, working up until her death in 1980.

Joining Midler on the team will be stage favourite and author of the book for the Tony-award winning Kinky Boots, Harvey Fierstein, as scriptwriter, and The Exorcist director William Friedkin behind the camera.

OIP Staff

