British soccer player given whopping suspension for on pitch gay slur

A British soccer player who plays for forth tier club Tranmere Rovers has been given a massive 13 match suspension after admitting to using abusive and insulting language during a game.

It is alleged that Sam Finley who is a central midfielder used a gay slur during a recent game. The Regulatory Commission found that during a game against Walsall in January he used language which was classed an an “aggravated breach” of the code indicating the language included a reference to sexual orientation.

His comment was directed at Walsall striker Jamille Matt. Finely was given two yellow cards during the game and sent off the pitch for incidents unrelated to the language charge.

Alongside his 13 game suspension he has also been fined £2,000 and ordered to complete an education program.

Sam Finley.

In a statement the club said, “The Club condemns all forms of discrimination and will deal with the matter internally.”

The lengthy suspension is because it’s not the player’s first time being called up over language on the pitch. He previously had a four match ban when he made a homophobic comment while playing for AFC Fylde in 2016. Four years later he received an eight match ban for offensive language while playing for Accrington in 2020.