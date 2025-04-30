Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

British soccer player given whopping suspension for on pitch gay slur

News

A British soccer player who plays for forth tier club Tranmere Rovers has been given a massive 13 match suspension after admitting to using abusive and insulting language during a game.

It is alleged that Sam Finley who is a central midfielder used a gay slur during a recent game. The Regulatory Commission found that during a game against Walsall in January he used language which was classed an an “aggravated breach” of the code indicating the language included a reference to sexual orientation.

- Advertisement -

His comment was directed at Walsall striker Jamille Matt. Finely was given two yellow cards during the game and sent off the pitch for incidents unrelated to the language charge.

Alongside his 13 game suspension he has also been fined £2,000 and ordered to complete an education program.

Sam Finley.

In a statement the club said, “The Club condemns all forms of discrimination and will deal with the matter internally.”

The lengthy suspension is because it’s not the player’s first time being called up over language on the pitch. He previously had a four match ban when he made a homophobic comment while playing for AFC Fylde in 2016. Four years later he received an eight match ban for offensive language while playing for Accrington in 2020.

 

Latest

News

Which WA seats will be in focus on election night

0
All eyes will be on Tangney, Curtin, Moore, Canning and other WA seats once counting gets underway.
Community

And then they were two, Auckland drops out of Gay Games bid

0
Auckland has withdrawn its bid to host the 2030...
Culture

Tinā, the debut feature from Miki Magasiva is a love letter to all Pacifika mothers

0
The film has a special opening night event at Luna Leederville.
Culture

Director Pedro Almodóvar delivers blunt assessment of US President Donald Trump

0
"You will go down in history as a catastrophe." the Spanish director said,.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Which WA seats will be in focus on election night

0
All eyes will be on Tangney, Curtin, Moore, Canning and other WA seats once counting gets underway.
Community

And then they were two, Auckland drops out of Gay Games bid

0
Auckland has withdrawn its bid to host the 2030...
Culture

Tinā, the debut feature from Miki Magasiva is a love letter to all Pacifika mothers

0
The film has a special opening night event at Luna Leederville.
Culture

Director Pedro Almodóvar delivers blunt assessment of US President Donald Trump

0
"You will go down in history as a catastrophe." the Spanish director said,.
Local

Western Australians invited to put submissions into election inquiry

0
The 2025 state election in March was marred by...

Which WA seats will be in focus on election night

Graeme Watson -
All eyes will be on Tangney, Curtin, Moore, Canning and other WA seats once counting gets underway.
Read more

And then they were two, Auckland drops out of Gay Games bid

Graeme Watson -
Auckland has withdrawn its bid to host the 2030 Gay Games, leaving Perth and Denver, Colorado as the two cities remaining in contention. Perth's...
Read more

Tinā, the debut feature from Miki Magasiva is a love letter to all Pacifika mothers

Graeme Watson -
The film has a special opening night event at Luna Leederville.
Read more
Old Lira. Delicious roman sourdough pizza since 2013.

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture