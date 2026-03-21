‘Buffy The Vampire Slayer’ star Nicholas Brendon dead at 54

Nicholas Brendon, who was best known for his role as Xander Harris on the iconic series Buffy The Vampire Slayer, has died at age 54.

His family announced the actor’s death with an emotional post to social media, sharing he passed in his sleep of natural causes.

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“Most people know Nicky for his work as an actor and for the characters he brought to life over the years.

“In recent years Nicky has found his passion in painting and art. Nicky loved to share his enthusiastic talent with his family, friends and fans.”

“He was passionate, sensitive, and endlessly driven to create. Those who truly knew him understood that his art was one of the purest reflections of who he was.”

Brendon is tragically the second leading Buffy The Vampire Slayer cast member to leave this world too early, following the passing of Michelle Trachtenberg in 2000.

Aside from his leading role in Buffy from 1997 to 2003, Brendon had a long career in film and television, from an appearance on Married… With Children in 1993, to his final leading role as writer Douglas Payner in 2021’s Wanton Want.