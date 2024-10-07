Search
Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

‘Cantgetaman, Cantgetajob’ remade for a new generation

Culture

Production outfit Cute Boys have teamed up with Nasir MF to create a new version of the club classic Cantgetaman, Cantgetajob (Life’s a Bitch!)“.

With updated lyrics the dance classic is reborn for a new generation. For the new version the title is switched around, putting jobs before men.

The song first came out three decades ago in 1994 and featured music from Faithless member Sister Bliss and vocals from Colette. It’s been sampled in quite a few tunes over the year too.

Take a listen to the new version.

The tune can be downloaded from Cute Boys Bandcamp page.

Take a listen to OUTinPerth’s 2018 interview with Sister Bliss.

News

Cross dressing runners in Malaysian fundraiser arrested as police see red

0
Malaysian police have arrested several people who took part in a charity fun run in Johor including those in rainbow socks
News

It’s a quarter of a century since ‘Boys Don’t Cry’ made its debut

0
The groundbreaking film lead to an Oscar win for Hillary Swank.
History

On This Gay Day | In 2017 Karina Okotel said many marriage equality supporters were racist

0
The claims from the Liberal Party's Victorian Vice President were one of the more memorable moments of the campaign.
Local

Applications now open for the 2025 City of Vincent Film Project

0
Have you got a great idea for a short film?

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

