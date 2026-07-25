Casey Donovan, Josh Thomas, Dannii Minogue & more sign up for ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’

The ABC’s award-winning series Portrait Artist of the Year returns, with a selection of queer Aussie icons and favourites stepping up to be immortalised.

Hosted by Miranda Tapsell and Luke McGregor, 54 talented artists will have the opportunity to capture famous Australians in their own unique style.

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The artists will be judged by acclaimed Australian artists Abdul Abdullah, Bree Pickering and Robert Wellington.

The winning artist will be commissioned to create a portrait of beloved Australian actor and singer Justine Clarke, to be hung on the walls of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia.

Among the personalities to be put to canvas are Casey Donovan, Josh Thomas, Dannii Minogue, Marcia Hines, Carrie Bickmore, Lisa McCune, Andrea Lam, Baker Boy and Peter Rowsthorn.

Portrait Artist of the Year returns Sunday, 16 August on ABC.