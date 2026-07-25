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Casey Donovan, Josh Thomas, Dannii Minogue & more sign up for ‘Portrait Artist of the Year’

Culture

The ABC’s award-winning series Portrait Artist of the Year returns, with a selection of queer Aussie icons and favourites stepping up to be immortalised.

Hosted by Miranda Tapsell and Luke McGregor, 54 talented artists will have the opportunity to capture famous Australians in their own unique style.

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The artists will be judged by acclaimed Australian artists Abdul Abdullah, Bree Pickering and Robert Wellington.

The winning artist will be commissioned to create a portrait of beloved Australian actor and singer Justine Clarke, to be hung on the walls of the National Portrait Gallery of Australia.

Among the personalities to be put to canvas are Casey Donovan, Josh Thomas, Dannii Minogue, Marcia Hines, Carrie Bickmore, Lisa McCune, Andrea Lam, Baker Boy and Peter Rowsthorn.

Portrait Artist of the Year returns Sunday, 16 August on ABC.

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Spilt Milk festival returns with RAYE, Lewis Capaldi and more

OUTinPerth -
One of Australia's freshest music festivals is back for 2026 with a massive line up touring this December.
Read more

Young Australians recognised at the 2026 Achiever Awards

OUTinPerth -
The Awards celebrate young people aged 15 - 25 who are or have been in the care of the Department of Communities.
Read more

Kirralie Smith and Binary lose appeal against vilification finding

OUTinPerth -
Kirralie Smith, the CEO of anti-transgender organisation Binary, has lost an appeal against a vilification finding in the New South Wales Supreme Court.
Read more

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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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