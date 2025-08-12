Search
Catch a relaxed performance of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ at Crown Perth

Culture

Disney Theatrical Group is proud to be partnering with Aspect (Autism Spectrum Australia) and the Autism Association of WA to offer a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast the Musical in Perth on Sunday, 21 September.

This unique and inclusive performance will be tailored from start to finish to ensure that audience members who may need specific support can attend, engage, and feel welcome.

A relaxed performance means that audience members are encouraged to be completely themselves during the performance; to make sounds, move around, fidget or use noise-cancelling headphones.

Aspect’s autistic staff assessed the show and recommended modifications for the relaxed performance, which took into account the diverse preferences of the audience, including sensory sensitivities.

Supports include a visual story that explains the show step by step, inclusive and welcoming language used on the official website and during the ticket buying process, increased staff and volunteers to assist audience members, turning off all announcements throughout the theatre, and providing a dedicated quiet room and multiple quiet spaces for use by anyone who needs a break from the performance.

Amendments to the production for the cast and crew include noise reduction, keeping the house lights dim during the performance, and employing visual cues to act as a ‘pre-warning’ mechanism prior to potentially overwhelming scenes or moments.

A short pre-show welcome has been designed to introduce the audience to certain characters and stage effects that may be unpredictable or sensorially significant in advance. For example, the character of Lumiere’s hands are candles that light up with real fire, which will be explained in an approachable and respectful way to get the audience ready for the performance ahead.

“The Walt Disney Company is proud to have worked alongside our incredible partners in Aspect and the Autism Association of WA to offer a relaxed performance of Beauty and the Beast in Perth,” The Walt Disney Company Australia and New Zealand Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Kylie Watson-Wheeler said.

“This tale as old as time is powerful and inspiring and we’re excited it can be offered in accessible and inclusive ways for everyone to enjoy.”

Aspect’s Autistic Consultant Emma Gallagher adds that as an Autistic consultant, it was a pleasure to attend a regular session of Beauty and the Beast in order to provide feedback on the show and the experience along with another Autistic colleague.

“We conducted this assessment in order to make recommendations on modifications that will allow Autistic people and others with a disability to be able to access and enjoy the show.

“Representatives from Disney have welcomed all feedback and worked hard to ensure that feedback from Autistic people is highly valued and have implemented many changes that will make the relaxed session a fun experience for those who may not be able to attend a regular session due to sensory overload.

“I am looking forward to attending the relaxed session knowing I have a quiet space when I need it.”

Joan McKenna Kerr AM, CEO of the Autism Association of WA, expressed her appreciation of the Disney Theatrical Group’s commitment to creating inclusive spaces for all people.

“We are proud to be working alongside The Walt Disney Company and Aspect to bring Beauty and the Beast to Perth, creating a magical experience for all,” McKenna Kerr said.

“Everyone deserves to experience the magic of Disney and this performance is designed to do just that.  It cannot be overstated how important this initiative is in creating a community where all can participate, and all are welcome.”

In September, Beauty and the Beast will also host Audio Described and Auslan Interpreted performances. More information about these performances can be found at beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au/accessibility-inclusion

Tickets are on sale now exclusively via www.beautyandthebeastmusical.com.au

Source: Media release

