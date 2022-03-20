Catch camp classic ‘Mommie Dearest’ at Rooftop Movies

The iconic campy cult biopic on the private life of Joan Crawford, Mommie Dearest, is heading to Rooftop Movies this week.

The story was taken from the 1978 memoir of the same name written by Christina Crawford, Joan’s adopted daughter.

In the 1981 film, glamorous yet lonely star Joan Crawford (Faye Dunaway) takes in two orphans, and at first their unconventional family seems happy.

After Joan’s attempts at romantic fulfillment go sour and she is fired from her contract with MGM studios, her callous and abusive behavior towards her daughter Christina (Diana Scarwid) becomes even more pronounced.

Christina leaves home and takes her first acting role, only to find her mother’s presence still overshadowing her.

The film received mixed reviews with many praising Dunaway’s Crawford, while others pointed to Dunaway’s over-acting and the film’s lackluster writing for its failings.

Dunaway herself has even expressed regret for taking the role, marking it as the beginning of the end of her career. Conversely, the film has become a cult favourite for its campy elements and exaggerated storytelling.

Catch Mommie Dearest at Rooftop Movies on Tuesday March 22 from 6pm.

