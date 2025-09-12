Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Leigh Andrew Hill
Leigh Andrew Hill

Celebrate Bi Visibility Day with community drinks at Bar Love

Community

Bi+ Community Perth are inviting you to join them to celebrate Bi Visibility Day this September.

The community group is collaborating with the fabulous and award-winning new Northbridge venue, Bar Love, to celebrate everyone who has found their home under the Bi+ umbrella.

- Advertisement -

There’s no dress code, labels or expectations, the team are providing a safe and comfortable space to connect and celebrate.

Bar Love will be providing limited edition bi+ themed cocktails, with part proceeds going back into supporting the many events and activities led by Bi+ Community Perth.

This event is open to over-18s, and friends, loved ones and allies are invited to join in the festivities.

Bi Visibility Day drinks will be held at Bar Love on Tuesday, 23 September from 4:30pm. Head to Facebook for more information.

You can also connect with Bi+ Community Perth anytime on Facebook!

Latest

Community

Taking B(l)ack the Rainbow: Networking event for LGBTIQA+SB First Nations folks

0
A new event bringing together LGBTIQA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community is being held this weekend.
News

Renewed calls for WA government to address hate speech laws

0
The Cook government is being urged to address long promised law reforms.
News

City of Busselton Mayor urges people to research candidates before voting

0
Mayor Phil Cronin says residents should look into candidates backgrounds ahead of casting their ballot.
News

State government looks to reform council elections

0
Local government minister Hannah Beazley says she's ready for conversations about reform.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

Taking B(l)ack the Rainbow: Networking event for LGBTIQA+SB First Nations folks

0
A new event bringing together LGBTIQA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community is being held this weekend.
News

Renewed calls for WA government to address hate speech laws

0
The Cook government is being urged to address long promised law reforms.
News

City of Busselton Mayor urges people to research candidates before voting

0
Mayor Phil Cronin says residents should look into candidates backgrounds ahead of casting their ballot.
News

State government looks to reform council elections

0
Local government minister Hannah Beazley says she's ready for conversations about reform.
History

On This Gay Day | ‘Psycho’ actor Anthony Perkins died

0
Anthony Perkins died in 1992 Anthony Perkins was an actor,...

Taking B(l)ack the Rainbow: Networking event for LGBTIQA+SB First Nations folks

Leigh Andrew Hill -
A new event bringing together LGBTIQA+SB Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander community is being held this weekend.
Read more

Renewed calls for WA government to address hate speech laws

Graeme Watson -
The Cook government is being urged to address long promised law reforms.
Read more

City of Busselton Mayor urges people to research candidates before voting

Graeme Watson -
Mayor Phil Cronin says residents should look into candidates backgrounds ahead of casting their ballot.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture