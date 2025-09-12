Celebrate Bi Visibility Day with community drinks at Bar Love

Bi+ Community Perth are inviting you to join them to celebrate Bi Visibility Day this September.

The community group is collaborating with the fabulous and award-winning new Northbridge venue, Bar Love, to celebrate everyone who has found their home under the Bi+ umbrella.

There’s no dress code, labels or expectations, the team are providing a safe and comfortable space to connect and celebrate.

Bar Love will be providing limited edition bi+ themed cocktails, with part proceeds going back into supporting the many events and activities led by Bi+ Community Perth.

This event is open to over-18s, and friends, loved ones and allies are invited to join in the festivities.

Bi Visibility Day drinks will be held at Bar Love on Tuesday, 23 September from 4:30pm. Head to Facebook for more information.

You can also connect with Bi+ Community Perth anytime on Facebook!