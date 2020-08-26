Celebrate Wear It Purple Day with a digital Pride Party this Friday

Each August since 2010, people have been donning their best purple digs in workplaces, schools, clubs and more to show their support for the LGBTIQ+ community.

Wear It Purple Day falls on the last Friday in August, celebrating diversity and inclusion anywhere people gather for regular activities.

This year, you can join Minus18 and Facebook for a digital Wear It Purple Pride Party with some fabulous special guests.

The lineup includes Montaigne, Electric Fields, The Merindas, G-Flip, Courtney Act, Benjamin Law and promises many more surprises.

Join in the celebration on Friday 28th August from 5pm WA time. Find more information on Facebook.

