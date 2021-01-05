‘Centre of My World’ star Jannick Schümann comes out on Instagram

German actor Jannick Schümann has introduced his partner to the world, revealing he identifies as a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

The 28-year-old posted an image of him embracing his boyfriend Felix Kruck, sharing his relationship with his hundreds of thousands of followers.

“I am overwhelmed by all the messages, comments and the love you give us,” Schümann wrote after posting the image.

“I have read every single message and cannot put my feelings into words,” Schümann continued.

“Thank you! 2021 will be a good year. I can feel it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jannik Schümann (@jannik.schuemann)



Schümann is perhaps best known for his outstanding performance in 2016’s queer coming-of-age drama Die Mitte der Welt (Centre of My World).

The German-language film from Jakob M. Erwa delivers a twist that’s sure to stay with you long after the credits roll, based on the Andreas Steinhöfel novel The Center of the World, and made its WA premiere at the Perth Queer International Film Festival in 2017.

Schümann is currently on the big screen in the cinema adaptation of Capcom’s Monster Hunter video game series with Milla Jovovich, and is set to hit Netflix in the dystopian sci-fi drama Tribes of Europa in 2021.

OIP Staff

