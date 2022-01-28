Charli XCX and Rina Sawayama team up on ‘Beg For You’

Charli XCX has teamed up with Rina Sawayama for their latest dancefloor filler Beg For You.

This is the first time Rina and Charli have worked together after years of friendship, with the UK’s Radio 1 marking the collaboration as their Hottest Record.

The lyric video was filmed in London with Charli and Rina, and the official music video is due to follow next week.

The track was produced by Digital Farm Animals and features an iconic dance sample from September’s Cry For You.

Charl XCX’s fifth album CRASH will be released on March 18.

