Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Charlie Hunnam recalls his big break in ‘Queer as Folk’

Culture

Actor Charlie Hunnam has recalled his big break playing school boy Nathan Moloney in the original British version of Queer as Folk.

While the actor is best known for his leading role on the US TV series Sons of Anarchy, it’s a far cry from his breakout role in the trailblazing LGBTIQA+ series.

- Advertisement -

Hunnam shared his memories in an interview with Variety where he was promoting his new Ryan Murphy produced TV series Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Charie Hunnam in 1999’s Queer as Folk, and his new series Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Hunnam was just eighteen years old when he played the role of 15-year-old Nathan Moloney, a school boy out exploring Manchester’s gay scene and his own sexuality.

The actor shared that after the show’s success he was harassed on the street, and his own father asked if he was gay. After the show came out he made his way to the USA where he appeared in a series of unforgettable series including the short lived Dawson’s Creek spinoff Young Americans. Soon he was earning more per episode than he made for an entire series back in the UK.

Feature film appearances included Cold Mountain, Nicholas Nickleby, and Children of Men, but it was with the motorbike gang series Sons of Anarchy that he really made his mark. He played Jax Teller for seven series.

Next up Hunnam is starring in the third iteration of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology. While the first series told the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, and the follow up series was about the Menendez brothers, Hunnam will play serial killer Ed Gein.

The story of Ed Gein, is not as well known as the previous subjects. Gein was arrested in the late 1950s when police discovered he’d been stealing bodies from graveyards and forging keepsakes from the corpses skin and bones. Gein has been recognised as an inspiration for both Psycho and Silence of the Lambs.

The series comes to Netflix on October 3rd.

Latest

News

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Culture

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

0
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.
Culture

Experience Resistance | ചെറുത്തുനില്പ്, at The Blue Room

0
It will be the Australian mainstage debut for independent artist Swaroopa Prameela Unni.
History

On This Gay Day | Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

0
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

0
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Culture

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

0
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.
Culture

Experience Resistance | ചെറുത്തുനില്പ്, at The Blue Room

0
It will be the Australian mainstage debut for independent artist Swaroopa Prameela Unni.
History

On This Gay Day | Film star Rock Hudson died of an AIDS related illness

0
Rock Hudson was a massive Hollywood star in the 1950’s and 60’s.
News

WA government gives out hundreds of small grants to celebrate volunteers

0
Minister Hannah Beazley has highlighted the importance of volunteers.

Slovakia legislates on gender and bans same-sex adoption

OUTinPerth -
The country's Prime Minister has previous said he was inspired by Donald Trump to push through the laws.
Read more

Nurse Blake is heading back to Australia for a national tour

OUTinPerth -
The comedian will be in Perth on 18th February 2026 for a show at the Astor Theatre.
Read more

Experience Resistance | ചെറുത്തുനില്പ്, at The Blue Room

OUTinPerth -
It will be the Australian mainstage debut for independent artist Swaroopa Prameela Unni.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture