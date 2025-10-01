Charlie Hunnam recalls his big break in ‘Queer as Folk’

Actor Charlie Hunnam has recalled his big break playing school boy Nathan Moloney in the original British version of Queer as Folk.

While the actor is best known for his leading role on the US TV series Sons of Anarchy, it’s a far cry from his breakout role in the trailblazing LGBTIQA+ series.

Hunnam shared his memories in an interview with Variety where he was promoting his new Ryan Murphy produced TV series Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Charie Hunnam in 1999’s Queer as Folk, and his new series Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

Hunnam was just eighteen years old when he played the role of 15-year-old Nathan Moloney, a school boy out exploring Manchester’s gay scene and his own sexuality.

The actor shared that after the show’s success he was harassed on the street, and his own father asked if he was gay. After the show came out he made his way to the USA where he appeared in a series of unforgettable series including the short lived Dawson’s Creek spinoff Young Americans. Soon he was earning more per episode than he made for an entire series back in the UK.

Feature film appearances included Cold Mountain, Nicholas Nickleby, and Children of Men, but it was with the motorbike gang series Sons of Anarchy that he really made his mark. He played Jax Teller for seven series.

Next up Hunnam is starring in the third iteration of Ryan Murphy’s Monster anthology. While the first series told the story of Jeffrey Dahmer, and the follow up series was about the Menendez brothers, Hunnam will play serial killer Ed Gein.

The story of Ed Gein, is not as well known as the previous subjects. Gein was arrested in the late 1950s when police discovered he’d been stealing bodies from graveyards and forging keepsakes from the corpses skin and bones. Gein has been recognised as an inspiration for both Psycho and Silence of the Lambs.

The series comes to Netflix on October 3rd.