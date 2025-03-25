Comedian Chris Parker to tour Australia and New Zealand

Comedian Chris Parker is touring Australia and New Zealand later this year. He’s the self-proclaimed People’s Princess of Aotearoa.
“Stop Being So Dramatic” are four words Parker has heard his whole life. Now those words also happen to be the name of his show touring Australia and New Zealand in 2025.
At the culturally relevant age of 34, Chris is ready to address the drama queen allegations head-on. Stop Being So Dramatic promises to be an hour of high-intensity, feverishly paced and dizzyingly expressive comedy, it’s a one-man variety spectacle, chill, stand-up hour of laughs.
If you’ve never come across Chris Parker – we can confirm he’s camp, queer, fabulous and hilarious.
Parker has been honing his skills and building up his fanbase in his native New Zealand, but now he’s taking on the world.
This past year Chris hosted the New Zealand Comedy Festival Gala, and toured his latest show, Give Me One Good Reason Why I Shouldn’t Throw My Phone Off This Bridge, to full houses.
He also made his prime-time Australian TV debut on Thank God You’re Here (where he won the episode) and released the highly anticipated second season of Double Parked.
His 2018 New Zealand International Comedy Festival show Camp Binch, was awarded the prestigious Fred Award for Best Show in the Festival and went on to play to 5-star reviews and sell-out crowds at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.
Chris has appeared in feature films such as Baby Done, The Breaker Upperers and Nude Tuesday and has two feature films of his own currently in development. Chris also co-hosts the podcast The Male Gayz with fellow comedian Eli Matthewson, which has an upcoming digital video series in production.
‘STOP BEING SO DRAMATIC’ AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2025
ADELAIDE
RHINO ROOM
4 – 8 MARCH
MELBOURNE INTERNATIONAL COMEDY FESTIVAL
THE WESTIN
27 MARCH – 20 APRIL
SYDNEY COMEDY FESTIVAL
COMEDY STORE
9 MAY
PERTH
THE RECHABITE
10 – 11 MAY
BRISBANE COMEDY FESTIVAL
BRISBANE POWERHOUSE
16 – 17 MAY
TAURANGA
ADDISON THEATRE
6 JUNE
ROTORUA
SIR HOWARD MORRISON CENTRE
14 JUNE
CHRISTCHURCH
JAMES HAY THEATRE
28 JUNE
KERIKERI
TURNER CENTRE
4 JULY
WHANGAREI
ONEONESIX
5 JULY
NELSON
THEATRE ROYAL
10 JULY
DUNEDIN
GLENROY AUDITORIUM
12 JULY
HAMILTON
HEAPHY ROOM
25 JULY
AUCKLAND
KIRI TE KANAWA THEATRE
26 JULY
For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz