Cougar Morrison wins favourite drag performer at the Proud Awards

News | Filed under Local Posted by admin

Drag star Cougar Morrison has been named favourite drag performer at the eighth annual Proud Awards which were held in Perth on Saturday night.

The entertainer who has performed in cabaret shows, nightclub numbers and fronted the Drag Queen Storytime events had a big message for the local queer scenesters – you need to turn up to counter protests to actually make a difference.

Morrison has faced an onslaught of vitriolic accusations relating to the Drag Queen Storytime events and said while people often send her messages of support, they really needed to be present and actually go down to the counter-protests that protect attendees.

The awards highlight achievements in the Western Australian LGBTIQA+ community and a wide range of people took home trophies on Saturday night.

The only award that is announced ahead of the ceremony is the Hall of Fame recipient. This year the decades long work of local community worker Sandra Norman was recognised.

Norman is a long-time member of the Living Proud team, the local LGBTIQA+ service that is responsible for operating national crisis hotline QLife alongside a range of services that promote mental wellbeing and LGBTIQA+ inclusion.

Living Proud, who celebrate their 50th anniversary soon, were also an award winner, taking home the trophy for Outstanding Community Contribution. Accepting the award team member Sarah Collins noted that the work the organisation does extends right back to days of Camp Inc activism in Western Australia.

The other awards included Lola Blades being named Best New Drag Talent, The Court Hotel’s Drag Factory took home the Favourite LGBT+ event, and Katy Banks was named favourite DJ.

Matthew Pope was named Entertainer of the Year, Barbie Q’s Backwoods Barbie Fringe World show was the winner of Drag Show of the Year, while Club D’Amour was the recipient of the Best Variety Show gong.

Photographer Lauren Crooks was named Creative Artist of the Year, Jovi was the recipient of Variety Performer of the Year, while Kandi Iman Kisses was named Miss Congeniality. While presenting the award for Best Drag Performer Donna Kebab joked that she was the only nominee for the award, before admitting she hadn;t made the cut, but the sassy drag star did pick up the award for Best Dressed on the night.

The Perth Front Runners, the walking and jogging group that attracted a huge crowd every Saturday morning, and holds more running events during the week was named Best Social Group, while rugby team the Perth Rams was awarded best Sporting Group.

OIP Staff

