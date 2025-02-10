Danielle Spencer has a new video just in time for her Mardi Gras debut

Danielle Spencer will be one of the performers at this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party, and she’s got a brand-new tune and video just in time for the celebrations.

Today she’s shared the video for new song Regenerate. It’s her first video music in fourteen years.

Spencer released her debut album White Monkey in 2002, and a follow up Calling All Magicians came in 2010. Spencer’s had some time away from the spotlight while she’s been raising her sons from her marriage to actor Russell Crowe, but now she’s back making music.

Spencer’s is excited about sharing new music but equally buzzed about performing at Mardi Gras next month.

“I have been going to Mardi Gras and other Pride events around the world for years to support my friends and the community. I am well versed in the magic of these important occasions and when Mardi Gras invited me to perform this year, it felt right”. she said of the invitation to take to the Mardi Gras stage.

Details of her new album are expected soon. Check out the video.