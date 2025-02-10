Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Danielle Spencer has a new video just in time for her Mardi Gras debut

Culture

Danielle Spencer will be one of the performers at this year’s Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras Party, and she’s got a brand-new tune and video just in time for the celebrations.

Today she’s shared the video for new song Regenerate. It’s her first video music in fourteen years.

- Advertisement -

Spencer released her debut album White Monkey in 2002, and a follow up Calling All Magicians came in 2010. Spencer’s had some time away from the spotlight while she’s been raising her sons from her marriage to actor Russell Crowe, but now she’s back making music.

Spencer’s is excited about sharing new music but equally buzzed about performing at Mardi Gras next month.

“I have been going to Mardi Gras and other Pride events around the world for years to support my friends and the community. I am well versed in the magic of these important occasions and when Mardi Gras invited me to perform this year, it felt right”. she said of the invitation to take to the Mardi Gras stage.

Details of her new album are expected soon. Check out the video.

Latest

News

Leading LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner David Polson has died

0
Polson is remembered for his decades of advocacy for people living with HIV.
News

HIV organisations call for repeal of mandatory disease testing

0
A report from the NSW Ombudsman questions why the laws exist.
Culture

‘Queer’ is a showcase for Daniel Craig’s acting prowess

0
The new film from Luca Guadagnino is an adaptation of the William Burroughs novel.
Culture

Acclaimed American author Tom Robbins dies aged 92

0
The author is best known for 'Even Cowgirls Get The Blues'

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Leading LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner David Polson has died

0
Polson is remembered for his decades of advocacy for people living with HIV.
News

HIV organisations call for repeal of mandatory disease testing

0
A report from the NSW Ombudsman questions why the laws exist.
Culture

‘Queer’ is a showcase for Daniel Craig’s acting prowess

0
The new film from Luca Guadagnino is an adaptation of the William Burroughs novel.
Culture

Acclaimed American author Tom Robbins dies aged 92

0
The author is best known for 'Even Cowgirls Get The Blues'
Culture

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out.

0
New tunes from Jude York, Elton John and Bradi Carlisle, Sparks, Florrie and Olly Alexander.

Leading LGBTIQA+ rights campaigner David Polson has died

OUTinPerth -
Polson is remembered for his decades of advocacy for people living with HIV.
Read more

HIV organisations call for repeal of mandatory disease testing

Graeme Watson -
A report from the NSW Ombudsman questions why the laws exist.
Read more

‘Queer’ is a showcase for Daniel Craig’s acting prowess

Graeme Watson -
The new film from Luca Guadagnino is an adaptation of the William Burroughs novel.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture