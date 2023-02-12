Darren Hayes teams up with Peeking Duk for new take on ‘I Want You’

Darren Hayes has teamed up with Australian dance duo Peking Duk for a new version of his Savage Garden hit I Want You.

The song was Savage Garden’s breakthrough hit in 1996 and saw them score worldwide success with the song charting in the USA, Iceland and Canada. It was the first of a string of hits the band enjoyed before Hayes subsequently launched a solo career.

The release comes as Darren Hayes wrapped the Australian leg of his world tour with a hometown show in Brisbane.

Peking Duk have spoken about their love for Savage Garden and how they went about creating a new version of the song.

“We remixed it and then got all the parts replayed including Darren himself came and joined us in the studio in Santa Monica and re-sung every part and it was the funnest studio session of all time,” Peking Duk’s Reuben Styles revealed on their LiSTNR podcast earlier this week.

“It’s an honour because we grew up on Savage Garden,” Adam Hyde said. You can listen to the sultry electropop song below.

Speaking to The Daily Mail Hyde said the song had a “horny” energy that they focused on amplifying.

‘The thing about I Want You is it’s got a very horny, horny, horny energy to it,’ Hyde said.

‘I feel like, you know, club music and horny energy goes together pretty well, so if there was a song that I think we could add something to, it’d be the horny one.’

‘All that we wanted to do was kind of throw a few new bells and whistles on it, give it a new baseline up the energy of it a bit, speed it up a touch, try make it a little more hornier,’ added Styles.

Take a listen to their new version.

