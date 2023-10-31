‘Democracy Repair Services’ arrives at The Blue Room this November

New play Democracy Repair Servies arrives at The Blue Room this November, it’s a fresh work created by some of Perth’s most innovative theatre makers.

Follow a group of four teenagers wrestling with how to make a difference, what constitutes democratic process… and whether or not to blow up a pipeline. Do we change the system from within,

or blast it open to create something entirely different?

Writer and Activist Noemie Huttner-Koros (Mother of Compost, The Lion Never Sleeps) alongside Director and Poet Andrew Sutherland (Salome Delta, small & cute oh no) pull you into the fiery, tender world of youth activism.

This work will take you on a theatrical journey that delves into climate change and youth activism, promising a multi-faceted and sensory rich experience.

Working alongside this skilled team, a fierce group of up-and-coming artists perform the roles of the teenagers grappling with their own power and powerlessness in the midst of a heatwave and an election campaign.

Emerging First Nations performers Rali Maynard and Gabe Critti- Schnaars, alongside performance-makers Phoebe Eames and Zoe Garciano will bring you the latest teen spirit gang of your dreams on a journey to try and fix democracy, one political stunt at a time.

Inspired by a decade of lived experience in climate activism and campaigning, Huttner-Koros, who was 2021’s WA Young Environmentalist of the Year, brings you this new play to spark conversations about what democracy can look like, both in large contexts and in our day-to-day lives.

Alongside the season, The Blue Room Theatre will be re-envisioned as a place not only for performance but a space for political expression. Each week of the season, there will be a series of free community engagement events open to the public about civil disobedience, climate justice and youth activism.

During the production’s first week there will be a session on Campaigning 101 with the Australian Youth Climate Coalition, and there’s also a banner making workshop. During the show’s second week the Climate Justice Union will be present a session, and on 25th of November there will be a Pride Sundowner at The Blue Room.

Book tickets for the show, and find out about all the info sessions, at The Blue Room.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.