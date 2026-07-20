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Do you have what it takes to become an ‘Australian Ninja Warrior’?

Culture

Casting is now open for the next season of Australian Ninja Warrior as the challenging reality competition moves to Network 10 with an all new look.

Hosted by the multi-talented Robert Irwin, journalist Georgie Tunny and former rugby star Beau Ryan, the series pits every day Aussies and elite athletes against a gruelling obstacle course that will test them to their limits.

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Robert Irwin said stepping into this new role is an incredible adventure.

“I have been a fan of this show for a long time. Not only are we watching the pinnacle of athleticism, but we also get to see how dedication, courage and hard work can create heroes on the course,” Irwin said.

“We see passionate people discovering they’re capable of more than they ever imagined.”

Tunny adds that Australian Ninja Warrior shines because each contestant comes with a compelling story.

“It’s not just about conquering the course; it’s about determination, resilience, and the people who inspire us to keep showing up, no matter what the challenge,” Tunny said.

“I’m thrilled to be part of sharing those moments with audiences across Australia.”

If you think you’ve got what it takes to become an Australia Ninja Warrior, head over to 10.com.au to apply for your chance.

Australian Ninja Warrior is coming to 10 in 2027.

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