Don’t miss violinist Kylie Liang playing the music of Astor Piazzolla

Culture

An upcoming performance will see acclaimed violist Kylie Liang showcasing the work of acclaimed Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla.

Astor Piazzolla was born in Argentina but moved to New York as a child, immersing himself in the music culture of that city – jazz, classical and the blues – while also exploring and practicing the music of his homeland. HIs music was such a unique blend of styles it’s was given it’s own name – nuevo tango.

One of his most revered works is his Four Seasons which was created for his tango quintet, and subsequently arranged for strings. It’s definitely got a nod to Vivaldi’s acclaimed celebration of the seasons.

Cuatro Estaciones Porteñas takes listeners on a journey through the seasons of Otoño (Autumn), Invierno (Winter), Primavera (Spring), Verano (Summer), a different order from Vivaldi’s composition, signifying the southern hemisphere perspective Piazzollo brought to composing.

Kylie Laing is one of Australia’s most celebrated violinists. Currently a member of the Western Australian Symphony Orchestra, she also played with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, Australian Opera and Ballet Orchestra, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Symphony Orchestra of India, Malaysian Philharmonic Orchestra and Singapore Symphony Orchestra. 

Liang will be the featured soloist at a performance at Government House Ballroom later this month. Tickets are on sale now for the 27th July show.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

