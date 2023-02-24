Five fresh music tracks you should check out this week

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Here’s five more tracks to check out.

In this week’s edition we look at videos from Jessie Ware, Master Peace, Beck, The Blessed Madonna and Adam Lambert.

Jessie Ware – Pearls

UK’s beloved pop chameleon Jessie Ware has announced the upcoming release of her fifth album That! Feels Good!, alongside the release of the album’s second single Pearls. Pearls offers a funk-infused disco that revels in the euphoria of dancing under the light of a mirror ball.

Master Peace – Groundhog Day

This grungy new tune certainly has a 90’s sound. It’s lifted of the artists new EP Peace of Mind and if you’re a fan of Bloc Party, Arctic Monkeys and LCD Soundsystem – then you’ll love this.

Beck – Thinking About You

It’s hard to believe that Beck’s next album will be the 16th of their career. They got their big break with their single Loser which was lifted from their third album which came out in 1994. The new track is a tender ballad which sees Beck returning to his folk sounds.

The Blessed Madonna featuring The Joy – Shades of Love

This tune is absolute party starter. The joyous vocal house track sees The Blessed Madonna collaborate with South African five piece The Joy. Speaking about the new track the artist said human connection.

“Shades of Love is about the one thing that we all truly share in common as humans. We need to be loved. That might be a different kind of love for every person, but it’s still love and it’s what ties us together”.

Adam Lambert – Getting Older

With his new album High Drama out today, Lambert has shared this poignant tune and the clips sees the 41-year-old singer go through quite a transformation. The song was originally written and recorded by Billie Eilish, featuring on her 2021 album Happier Than Ever.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.