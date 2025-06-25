Four teenagers arrested for vandalising Pride flags

Police in Atlanta have arrested four teenagers who ripped down and destroyed Pride flags from outside a gay bar, and now they may face additional hate crime charges too.

According to local media outlet WABE, the four teens were arrested by police early on Tuesday morning after they stole and cut up the Pride flags from outside Blake’s on the Park, one of Atlanta’s most well known gay bars.

The bar is located adjacent to a rainbow crosswalk in Midtown and the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue.

June 7 2021: Blake’s in Midtown Atlanta prepares for gay pride month. (b-squared-15 / Shutterstock.com)

Police say they responded to calls from local residents who reported that six males had stolen the flags from outside the bar and were cutting them up with a knife.

“Upon spotting officers, the six males fled the scene on motorized scooters,” a police spokesperson said. “Thanks to the rapid response of our officers, four of the six males were apprehended.”

Police say their preliminary investigation revealed the youth had coordinated their attack and had driven from the Dallas and Cartersville areas.

The arrestees are one 16-year-old juvenile from Taylorsville, who cannot be named from legal reasons, and three others from Dallas, Georgia: 17-year-old Geami McCarroll, 18-year-old Logan Matthison and 18-year-old Ahmed Mechkouri.

They have been charged with obstruction, criminal damage to property, conspiracy and prowling. They may also face additional hate crime charges as since 2020 the state of Georgia has introduced additional penalties that are motivated by the victims race, religion, or sexual orientation.

The parent of the unnamed teenager has also been charged with failing to supervise his child.