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Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

Culture

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention. There’s a lot of great songs and videos arriving this week!

This week we take a listen to new tracks from Carla Wehbe, Snow Patrol & Kylie Minogue, Jett Blyton, Jessie Ware, and Jill Scott.

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Carla Webhe – Broke Your Heart

Carla Webhe has a new tune, she’s shared the inspiration behind the new track lifted from her recent Dark in the Light EP.

“There are wounds we give not out of cruelty, but out of love. Broke Your Heart is written from the perspective of the person forced to inflict pain. Whether it’s a goodbye, a confession, or just following your own path, it explores the question of ‘what happens when breaking someone’s heart is the very thing that might save it?’

Jett Blyton – What Have You Done

Here’s a new track from Jett Blyton, an it’s a catchy piece of indie rock. Blyton says it might be his favourite track to date.

“This might be my favourite track I’ve ever put out. This song feels like a real turning point in the project and pure pop catharsis to me. While the narrative is obviously heightened, pushing that level of antagonistic denial into something so fun just felt right. In my head, I was picturing a Tarantino-style ’90s film or the action-comedy energy of Death Becomes Her. We took a lot of inspiration from 2000s indie rock and early indie sleaze, reimagining the sounds of The Strokes and LCD Soundsystem into something tight, immediate and impossible to ignore. It’s one of those songs that grabs you from the very first listen”, Blyton said.

Snow Patrol & Kylie Minogue – These Alarms

Snow Patrol and Kylie have put out a video for their recent collaboration, filmed when Kylie joined the band on stage for a recent live show.

Jessie Ware- Sauna (Horsemeat Disco Remix)

Jessie Ware’s Superbloom has been one of favourite albums of the year, and now comes this excellent remix of Sauna from Horse Meat Disco.

Jill Scott featuring Tierra Whack – Norfside

It was a surprise to see Jill Scott drop a video for this excellent track from her To Whom This May Concern album that’s already been out for over six months.

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On This Gay Day | DJ Larry Levan was born

OUTinPerth -
DJ Larry Levan was born on this day in 1954. He left this world too early – aged just 38 years old in 1992.
Read more

Adam Kay announces new Australian tour with ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas’

Graeme Watson -
Adam Kay returns to Australia with his festive live show, blending comedy, music, and heartfelt stories from life as a doctor.
Read more

Could you be the Pridefest Production Manager?

OUTinPerth -
Pride WA are seeking someone to run the annual Pridefest.
Read more

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