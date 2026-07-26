Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

On Mondays we check out the latest music that’s got our attention. There’s a lot of great songs and videos arriving this week!

This week we take a listen to new tracks from MNEK, Natalie Imbruglia, Kasey Musgraves, Jace Cameron, Boy Harsher and Tsatsamis.

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MNEK – On No!! All the Boys!!

After a along break MNEK is back and this is the second single from the forthcoming album Bulldozer. The clip was filmed at his Bulldozer Ball event in New York and features appearances from Ricky Thomson, MikeQ, Miss Ash B and Omari Wiles.

Natalie Imbruglia – Just Drive

Natalie Imbuglia has shared another tune from her upcoming album Algorithm, which will be out on 4 September.

“I wrote Just Drive about a breakup, and about something I think a lot of us do, which is hiding how we feel to make other people feel better. Sometimes you’d rather go through it on your own, as hard as that is. You love the other person so much, you don’t want to put them through it too.” Imbruglia said.

The singer will be supporting Bryan Adams on his Australian tour which begins at Perth’s RAC Arena on 23 February 2027.

Kasey Musgraves – Mexico Honey

Musgraves Middle of Nowhere has been one of the great albums of 2026, and this is the fourth track lifted from the record. Musgraves wrote the song alongside producer Luke Laird and Steph Jones.

Kasey Musgraves

Jace Cameron – Easy

After releasing his debut album in 2024 model and influencer Jace Cameron shares new song Easy. It’s a mellow indie-pop number, and the first taste of an upcoming project.

Boy Harsher – Hard Beat

Boy Harsher comprises Jae Matthews and Augustus Miller. They formed in Savanah Georgia in 2013 and have four albums under their belt. The electronic duo’s new album Get Mean is coming soon, and it’ll be the their first since they ceased being a romantic couple in early 2024. The band have cited Yello, Sleep Chamber and Suicide as influences.

Tsatsamis – Angelina

London based artist and producer Tsatsamis is getting his groove on and showing off his dance moves. The singer has been described as filling a void in British pop that was previously occupied by artists like Jimmy Sommerville and Olly Alexander.