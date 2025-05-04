Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

The team at OUTinPerth have diverse musical tastes, here’s some recently released tunes that caught our attention.

This week we explore new music from The Moonlandingz, Alison Goldfrapp, Cut Copy, Kae Tempest, Jack Clulee and many more.

- Advertisement -

We’ve added the tunes to our Spotify playlist too.

The Moonlandingz featuring Iggy Pop – It’s Where I’m From

Rock legend Iggy Pop has teamed up with The Moonlandingz and turned into an old crooner. This track is from the English band’s second album No Rocket Required which came out on ANZAC Day.

Kae Tempest – Know Yourself

This is the another track from Tempest’s new album Self Titled which will arrive on 4th July. It’ll be the fifth record of their career.

“I love this song,” Tempest has said of the new track. “It samples a lyric I wrote years ago, where my younger self is talking to their younger self. A dialogue between selves across time, in real time. Or maybe I could put that simpler – when I was young I sought help from my older self. I came into my head, I told myself to know yourself,” he added.

The new album will feature Neil Tennant, Young Fathers, Connie Constance, and Tawiah.

Jo Davie – Nothing Comes Free

Jo Davie hails from Queensland and her debut EP came on on 2nd May, this is the title track. The EP features six tracks mostly in her dream inducing folksy style.



The video was shot on the shores of Stradbroke Island which Davie declares is her favourite place in the world.

49th & Main – Feels Right

This duo will have release their debut Happy Tears this June. Their latest single is based around a vocal sample from soul legend Bobby Caldwell. This track changes, morphs and transforms so many times in four and half minutes.

Jack Clulee – Wants and Needs

This track is from Sydney based queer artist Jack Clulee who is getting ready to put out his debut album later this year. With production from antpats this is a gorgeous slice of disco.

Indigo De Souza – Heartthrob

The American-Brazilian singer is back with more danceable indie-pop. Her fourth album will be on 25th July and its called Precipice.

Cut Copy – A Decade Long Sunset

Australia’s Cut Copy recently made a welcome return with their new track On Solid but we’re enamored with it’s B-side A Decade Long Sunset a gorgeous slice of sound that starts as a bluesy ambient piece but builds it a euphoric dark dance sound.

Alison Goldfrapp – Find Xanadu

As duo Goldfrapp Alongside composer Will Gregory she put out seven albums of material before going solo in 2023 with her record The Love Invention. It was one our favourite LPs of the year, so we’re excited about Alison Goldfrapp’s return.

Find Xanadu, is from her new album Flux which is scheduled to arrive on 15th August. It’ll have 10 tracks and is produced by Stefan Storm and Richard X – who also worked on her debut.