Gay couple’s airport meltdown inspires comedy memes

Filed under News Posted by admin

Remember the girls! Shelby and Dolly!

If you’ve been surfing through Facebook posts, flicking through Instagram or been scrolling through TikTok you might have come across the wave of memes referencing Shelby and Dolly, or imploring people to “Remember the girls”.

Here’s what it’s all about.

A US couple were captured on film having a meltdown in airport over the Christmas season, and their over-the-top reaction to difficulties with their flight has spawned a run of comedy responses across the internet.

Wait, who are they lol I wanna see their instagram…. 💀 pic.twitter.com/3Tez9t4QT9 — @DCHomos (@DCHomos) December 27, 2023

In the clip the man shouts out to a packed airport lounge that carrier American Airlines had “f**ked them over”.

While he shouts at the crowd, including several people with wheelchairs and assistance dogs, his husband unsuccessfully tries to calm him down.

The clip was filmed in Charlotte airport in North Carolina, where the couple were trying to board a flight to Ford Lauderdale in Florida.

As one half of the couple implores the other to “Remember the girls!” and repetitively repeats their names Shelby and Dolly. But the first man is undeterred in his desire to shout from the rooftops.

After the couple tussle a few times, the first man shouts abuse at a woman in the wheelchair.

After the video of their embarrassing conduct was shared online the couple were quickly identified as Florida couple Dustin Miller (42) and husband Anthony Thorne (40).

Soon everything about the couple was being shared online, including their social media pages, employment details, reports of alleged transphobic harassment of former neighbours, and the fact that Shelby and Dolly the girls they were desperate to get back to – are their dogs.

The dog’s names are possibly a reference to the 1989 movie Steel Magnolias where Julie Roberts played a character named Shelby and Dolly Parton played another named Truvy.

Tik Tok account Real Barbie’s of Bravo recreated the viral video.

Shelby and Dolly on their way to rescue their dads from American Airlines pic.twitter.com/fCeHA8fNZG — dylan (@iamdylanmichael) December 28, 2023

Honestly the most unsettling thing of that whole Airport couple breakdown is the fact that they name their dogs Dolly and Shelby and not Truvy and Shelby or Dolly and Julia. pic.twitter.com/T13olilxzY — ⛄️❄️🎄 KAREN™ 🎄❄️⛄️ (@karen_killjoy) December 28, 2023

What I can’t get over is naming the dogs Shelby and Dolly. You can’t mix character and actor names!! That would be like naming your dogs after the Avengers: Thor, Hawkeye, and Mark Ruffalo. — Sean (@theseansimon) December 28, 2023

You don’t care about the girls?? Shelby and dolly! pic.twitter.com/T2OB0LqWYf — Gina Tonic (@ginatonicnyc) December 28, 2023

Wait, Shelby and Dolly are DOGS?! 🤣 I thought these were their CHILDREN! pic.twitter.com/hpmSG12qdf — Zack Peter (@justplainzack) December 28, 2023

The drama has certainly put departure gate B14 at Charlotte Airport on the map.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.