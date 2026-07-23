Get ready for a disco party with Kool & the Gang plus Sister Sledge

Disco pioneers Kool & The Gang will be joined by Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary for an Australian tour this November and December.

The two groups will embark on a joint Australian tour, performing at iconic venues in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

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The tour kicks off at Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall on Thursday 26 November before heading to Sydney’s Tumbalong Park on Friday 27 November. They’ll then perform at Melbourne’s Festival Hall on Saturday 28 November, Adelaide’s Hindley Street Music Hall on Monday 30 November and conclude in Perth at Ice Cream Factory on Wednesday 2 December.

Robert ‘Kool’ Bell of Kool and the Gang photographed by Nacy Dagata (Supplied).

American R&B and funk group Kool & The Gang formed in Jersey City, New Jersey, in the 1960s, featuring brothers Robert “Kool” Bell and Ronald Bell, and released their debut album in 1969. Their catalogue includes hits such as Jungle Boogie, Ladies’ Night and the iconic party anthem Celebration. In 2024, they were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary.

Joining them on the double bill are disco and R&B icons Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary. Led by founding member Debbie Sledge and joined by the next generation of the family, Camille, David and Thaddeus Sledge, along with Tanya Ti-et, the group arrives in Australia with a live set featuring multi-platinum hits including He’s the Greatest Dancer, Thinking of You, Lost in Music and the much-loved LGBTIQ+ anthem We Are Family.

Originally formed in Philadelphia in 1965, the vocal group rose to prominence during the height of the disco era in the 1970s, releasing now genre-defining records including Together and We Are Family. OUTinPerth caught the group live in 2017 when they performed at Kings Park and awarded the show a four-star review.

Tickets for Kool & The Gang and Sister Sledge featuring Sledgendary will be available via presale on Thursday 30 July, before general sale begins on Friday 31 July.

Tickets to Kool & The Gang and Sister Sledge ft. Sledgendary are available via presale on Thursday 30 July, before general onsale on Friday 31 July. Find all info here.