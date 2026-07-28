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Gregg Araki’s ‘I Want Your Sex’ coming to Luna this August

Culture

The latest from iconic director and pioneer of New Queer Cinema, Gregg Araki, is coming to Perth screens in just a few weeks.

I Want Your Sex stars Cooper Hoffman, son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman, as Elliot – a young man who is thrilled for the opportunity to work with renowned artist and provocateur Erika Tracy (Olivia Wilde).

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As his wildest fantasies start coming true after being selected as Erika’s sexual muse, he soon finds himself out of his depth in a surprisingly profound journey.

Promising sex, obsession, power, betrayal and murder, I Want Your Sex also stars Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Daveed Diggs and Charli XCX.

The film follows Araki’s typically curious, irreverent style, unabashedly exploring sex and sexuality to uncover what lies beneath.

Araki’s films include his breakthrough feature 1992’s The Living End, a road movie that focused on the story of two HIV positive men.

He is also known for his teenage apocalypse trilogy that included Totally Fucked Up, The Doom Generation and Nowhere, the romantic comedy Splendor and the critically acclaimed, harrowing and controversial Mysterious Skin.

Check out the trailer below. I Want Your Sex is screening from Thursday, August 27 at Luna Leederville and Luna on SX.

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Meshell Ndegeocello and Cynthia Erivo take on a George Michael and Aretha Franklin classic

OUTinPerth -
For her next album Synonym acclaimed jazz musician Meshell Ndegeocello is teaming up with an intriguing list of collaborators and taking on some classic tunes.
Read more

AIDS 2026 opens with stark declaration that global targets are not being achieved

OUTinPerth -
AIDS 2026, the 26th International AIDS Conference is underway in Rio de Janeiro.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Choreographer Jerome Robbins died in 1998

OUTinPerth -
Jerome Robbins made his mark in cinema and theatre.
Read more

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