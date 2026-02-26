Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Head back to the 80s with Go West and Debbie Gibson

Culture

A double bill of 80s pop is heading down under with Go West and Debbie Gibson teaming up for a national tour.

Both acts top the charts in the era of dayglo fashion and pure pop joy.

- Advertisement -

Audiences can expect a night packed with era-defining hits. Go West will deliver classics including We Close Our Eyes, King Of Wishful Thinking, and Call Me, while Debbie Gibson brings her chart-topping anthems Only In My Dreams, Foolish Beat, Electric Youth, and the ballad Lost In Your Eyes.

Peter Cox, Go West

Vocalist for Go West Peter Cox shared that he’d be touring without band mate Richard Drummie who is experiencing ill health at the moment.
 
“It is always a pleasure and a privilege to play for our Australian fans who have been with us for four decades. Unfortunately Richard can’t be with me this time due to ill health, but I am looking forward to singing our hits and more with the mighty Go West band at some of my favourite venues. See you soon Australia!” Cox said.

Debbie Gibson.

Debbie Gibson said the option of touring alongside Go West was a dream come true.
 
“I’m so thrilled to return to Australia at long last! My fans down under have remained loyal through the decades and supporting Go West on their 40th anniversary tour is a dream come true!”. 
 
While Go West have visited Australia many times over the years, this will be Gibson’s first trip to perform in Australia since 1989.

Often referred to as the ‘Original Pop Princess’, Gibson has earned multiple chart-topping singles and a string of acclaimed releases. Alongside her pop success, she has built an extensive stage career, starring in 17 musicals over 17 years, including Les Misérables, Grease, Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Chicago, and Cabaret.

Tickets on sale Friday 6 March, 9am local time via destroyalllines.com

Tour Dates

Tuesday 25 August 2026                             Astor Theatre, Perth
Friday 28 August 2026                                 Enmore Teatre, Sydney
Saturday 29 August 2026                            Palais Theatre, Melbourne
Monday 31 August 2026                             The Gov, Adelaide
Wednesday 2 September 2026                   Odeon Theatre, Hobart
Friday 4 September 2026                            Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

Latest

News

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

0
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs
History

On This Gay Day | Willow and Tara kissed on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

0
The scene was groundbreaking for its time.
Culture

Oz Comic-Con brings all the pop culture to PCEC this March

0
Helluva Boss creator Brandon Rogers and Xena: Warrior Princess star Renee O'Connor headline this year's expo.
Community

‘Queer Renegades’: SBS podcast shines a light on LGBTIQA+ rebels

0
SBS podcast Queer Renegades is looking back on the history of protest and rebellion that shaped our community.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

0
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs
History

On This Gay Day | Willow and Tara kissed on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

0
The scene was groundbreaking for its time.
Culture

Oz Comic-Con brings all the pop culture to PCEC this March

0
Helluva Boss creator Brandon Rogers and Xena: Warrior Princess star Renee O'Connor headline this year's expo.
Community

‘Queer Renegades’: SBS podcast shines a light on LGBTIQA+ rebels

0
SBS podcast Queer Renegades is looking back on the history of protest and rebellion that shaped our community.
Culture

West End hit ‘Go Your Own Way’ celebrates the music of Fleetwood Mac

0
After a smash-hit run on London's West End, Go Your Own Way is heading down under.

Hannah Beazley voices support for LGBTIQA+ community following offensive flyers

Graeme Watson -
Hannah Beazley has reaffirmed her support for LGBTIQA+ communities in the wake of a wave of offensive flyers being found across many suburbs
Read more

On This Gay Day | Willow and Tara kissed on 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer'

OUTinPerth -
The scene was groundbreaking for its time.
Read more

Oz Comic-Con brings all the pop culture to PCEC this March

OUTinPerth -
Helluva Boss creator Brandon Rogers and Xena: Warrior Princess star Renee O'Connor headline this year's expo.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture