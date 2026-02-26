Head back to the 80s with Go West and Debbie Gibson

A double bill of 80s pop is heading down under with Go West and Debbie Gibson teaming up for a national tour.

Both acts top the charts in the era of dayglo fashion and pure pop joy.

Audiences can expect a night packed with era-defining hits. Go West will deliver classics including We Close Our Eyes, King Of Wishful Thinking, and Call Me, while Debbie Gibson brings her chart-topping anthems Only In My Dreams, Foolish Beat, Electric Youth, and the ballad Lost In Your Eyes.

Peter Cox, Go West

Vocalist for Go West Peter Cox shared that he’d be touring without band mate Richard Drummie who is experiencing ill health at the moment.



“It is always a pleasure and a privilege to play for our Australian fans who have been with us for four decades. Unfortunately Richard can’t be with me this time due to ill health, but I am looking forward to singing our hits and more with the mighty Go West band at some of my favourite venues. See you soon Australia!” Cox said.

Debbie Gibson.

Debbie Gibson said the option of touring alongside Go West was a dream come true.



“I’m so thrilled to return to Australia at long last! My fans down under have remained loyal through the decades and supporting Go West on their 40th anniversary tour is a dream come true!”.



While Go West have visited Australia many times over the years, this will be Gibson’s first trip to perform in Australia since 1989.

Often referred to as the ‘Original Pop Princess’, Gibson has earned multiple chart-topping singles and a string of acclaimed releases. Alongside her pop success, she has built an extensive stage career, starring in 17 musicals over 17 years, including Les Misérables, Grease, Beauty and the Beast, Gypsy, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Chicago, and Cabaret.

Tickets on sale Friday 6 March, 9am local time via destroyalllines.com

Tuesday 25 August 2026 Astor Theatre, Perth

Friday 28 August 2026 Enmore Teatre, Sydney

Saturday 29 August 2026 Palais Theatre, Melbourne

Monday 31 August 2026 The Gov, Adelaide

Wednesday 2 September 2026 Odeon Theatre, Hobart

Friday 4 September 2026 Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane