Head to the Joondalup Festival for the debut of Mamma Mia! Immersive

Culture

Hot off the heels of Fringe World and their iconic Club D’Amour Encore run, local party-starters Tone & Cheek are heading to Joondalup Festival — this time with a sun-soaked detour to the Greek islands to premiere their latest show: Mamma Mia! Immersive, a screening unlike anything Perth audiences have experienced before.

A full-throttle, Greek-island-infused cinema spectacular, the experience will transform the beloved Mamma Mia! movie musical into a glittering, singalong celebration hosted live in-venue, with the entire crowd in on the action. 

Screening for two nights only at the Telethon Community Cinema in Joondalup, guests will trade “indoor voices” for ABBA anthems, as the Mamma Mia! Immersive experience comes out from the big screen to become one big holiday adventure. Less “movie night” and more “girls’ trip”, Perthites are invited to fire up the group chat and check in to the Hotel Bella Donna.

Tone & Cheek, known for turning a good night out into something a little bit unforgettable, say the show flips cinema on its head, swapping order and quiet for glitter, movement and unfiltered joy.

“This show has been developed exclusively for Joondalup Festival — no tour, no repeats, no ‘we’ll catch it next time’. The vibrancy of this show lives and stays with this year’s festival,” said Liam Guiney, Producer at Tone & Cheek. 

“The ideal setting, we’re leaning into Joondalup’s coastal vibes with holiday energy. It’s the perfect excuse to run away to a Greek island for the night, with no passport required. Expect shadow dancers nailing every iconic move, drag queens leading conga lines through the cinema, and plenty more… but we won’t spoil the surprises!

“Costumes are encouraged, inhibitions are not required, and the only real rule is to show up ready to play along,” said Guiney.

Joondalup Festival 2026 is supported by major partners: the WA Government through Tourism Western Australia’s Metro Events Program, Lotterywest, the Department of Transport and Major Infrastructure, and Uptown Joondalup.

The complete Joondalup Festival 2026 program is now available to view and book online via: www.joondalupfestival.com.au

Culture

G Flip teams up with The Beaches for ‘Lez Go!’ as they tour Australia

0
The energetic rock track is lifted from G Flip's recent 'Dream Ride' album.
News

UN Human Rights Council raises concern over Olympics sex testing

0
The United Nation's Human Rights Council has questioned the Olympics approach to sex testing saying it raises "serious concerns".
News

Senegal to consider doubling prison terms for homosexuality

0
The changes would see a ten year prison sentence for consensual same-sex relationships.
News

Could Menaka Guruswamy become India’s first out and proud MP?

0
The respected Indian lawyer has been nominated for a position in the country's upper house.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

