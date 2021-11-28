Helena Bonham Cater to star in new Russell T Davies show

Writer Russell T Davies surprised everyone when he recently announced he’d be returning to run Doctor Who in 2023, but before he takes on that task he has another series on the way.

The Queer as Folk creator will team up with Helena Bonham Carter to create the miniseries Nolly.

The program will see Bonham Carter portray Niele Gordon, one of the most famous faces on British television in the 1960s and 1970s. Gordon starred in the long running soap opera Crossroads playing widow Meg Richardson.

She was one of the most recognisable women in Britain thanks to her long running role in the series, then in 1981 producers unexpectedly dumped her from the show.

Helena Bonham Carter said she was excited to brining the story to the screen.

“Noele Gordon was a fascinating, complex, brilliant and gutsy woman – none of which I knew before I read Russell T. Davies’ script,” said Bonham Carter. “I’m so thrilled to help tell Nolly’s long overdue and largely forgotten story. Russell’s screenplay is a work of brilliance and I hope I’ll do him and Nolly justice. I can’t wait to start.”

The story is one Davies has wanted to bring to the screen for a long time.

“One of my very first jobs in TV was a trial script for Crossroads, and I’ve wanted to write the story of behind the scenes on that show for 40 years,” Davies said as the project was announced. “At last, the truth can be told!”

The series will reunite Russell T Davies with producer Nicola Shindler who he worked with on Queer as Folk and this year’s highly acclaimed It’s a Sin. The production will be the first for her new company Quay Street.

Aside from being behind the successful relaunch of Doctor Who, Davies has created a string of successful programs including A Very English Scandal, Years and Years, Casanova, Bob and Rose, twin shows Cucumber and Banana, and The Second Coming.

