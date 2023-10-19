Here’s the action-packed trailer for Season 7 of Netflix’s ‘Elite’

Netflix has shared the trailer for the upcoming seventh series of Elite, and fans won’t have to wait long, the series arrives on the streaming service on 20th October.

The Spanish series is set in the fictional high school Las Encinas, and revolves around the students love affairs, sexual exploration and a whole lot of mystery. Each season uses a flash forward to show the before and after moments of a significant event.

The show has picked up a lot of fans over its run, but it’s just been announced that after this outing the show will have just one more season. The team is already back at work filming their final season.

The new season sees the return of Omar Shanaa, the character played by actor Omar Ayusso. He left at the end of the show’s fifth season. Fans will be logging on to see the new episode’s because the last season ended on a huge cliffhanger!

Check out the trailer.

