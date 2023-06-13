Holden Sheppard’s ‘Invisible Boys’ is being translated into French

Author Holden Sheppard is about to get a while bunch of new fans with the news that his novel Invisible Boys is going to be translated into French.

“I am so stoked to share that the French rights to my first novel Invisible Boys have been sold, with the book to be translated into French and published in France, Belgium, Switzerland, Luxembourg and Quebec!” the author shared to his social media channels.

The novel has won stacks of awards since it was released in 2018 and it’s also been optioned for a television adaptation.

The book draws upon Sheppard’s own teenage years in his hometown of Geraldton, and tells the story of three young men. Charlie is a hardcore rocker, who’s not as tough as he looks, Hammer is a footy jock with big AFL dreams, and even bigger ego, while Zeke is a shy over-achiever, never macho enough for his family. All three boys hide who they really are.

Sheppard also showed off his own impressive French skills in a video sharing the announcement about the translation.

Un message en français pour fêter que mon premier roman INVISIBLE BOYS sera traduit en français et sera publié dans les pays francophones 🤩🤩🇨🇵🇨🇵 pic.twitter.com/dQdKN3yhZm — Holden Sheppard 🇦🇺😎💪 (@V8Sheppard) June 13, 2023

The French translation is expected in 2024-25.

