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How well do you know Heartstopper?

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Heartstopper fans, this one is for you. Grab your Paris Squad, brush up on your Nick and Charlie lore, and get ready for a night of leaves, love, rugby lads, awkward “hi” moments, proper full-on queer joy, and maybe a few emotional breakdowns over animated leaves.

Heartstopper Trivia is coming to Connections, Covering Seasons 1 to 3 of the Netflix series, the comics, and the Heartstopper Forever movie, this is your chance to show you are the biggest Heartstopper fan around.

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Hosted by the fabulous BarbieQ, expect questions on everything from first crushes and beach days to prom, Paris, Tao’s camera roll, Isaac’s books, Darcy and Tara being iconic, Elle’s art, Tori’s mysterious one-liners, and every tiny look between Nick and Charlie that made the internet collectively lose it.

Book Wednesday 5 August 2026 into your diary, doors will open at 6.30pm and tickets are on sale now.

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Head to Boundless Books to meet author Fiona Wilkes

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Western Australian author Fiona Wilkes will be be appearing at Boundless Books in Leederville on Monday 13 July.
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OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

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