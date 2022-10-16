Hugh Sheridan reveals he was secretly married for nine years

Actor and singer Hugh Sheridan has revealed that they were secretly married for nine years, and hardly nobody knew about it.

In an interview of The Jessica Rowe Big Talk Show, Sheridan told the host of the podcast that they’d been married to another well-known entertainer for almost a decade.

“I can’t say their name because they were in the same industry, so. Couldn’t really be specific about that, but I was married,” Sheridan said.

“We were solidly together for about seven, and then the last couple we were traveling a lot and it got too hard,” they explain, adding, “We’re still very good friends.”

Sheridan shared that they had gotten married in July 2011. At the time Sheridan was starring in the popular TV series Packed to the Rafters and their personal life was the focus on many magazine articles.

In 2021 the actor opened up about their own identity, in a now deleted Instagram post, they spoke about how he didn’t like to use labels on sexuality and gender and preferred to think of themselves as a “hughman”. Sheridan said they were attracted to all genders and described themselves as non-binary.

Sheridan was engaged to model Kurt Roberts in March 2021, but by November the couple had called it quits.

In November 2020 the actor was hospitalised following controversy around their casting in the musical Hedwig and the Angry Inch. At the time Sheridan had not shared that they were non-binary and other actors criticised them for taking on a role which could have been portrayed by a transgender or non-binary performer.

OIP Staff

