“I am not the villain” Lizzo responds to sexual harassment accusations

Musician Lizzo has responded to accusations that she sexually harassed dancers in her employment, creating an unsafe workplace.
Last week details emerged of a lawsuit filed against the singer, her production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley. According to allegations in the lawsuit filed by three of her former backing dancers the singer often insists her team members attend after-parties which were often held in strip clubs.
The lawsuit alleges that Lizzo “began inviting cast members to take turns touching nude performers, catching dildos launched from the performer’s vaginas and eating bananas producing from the performer’s vaginas.” There are also accusations the singer made dancers work long hours, made disparaging comments about their weight, and created an unsafe workplace.
Lizzo took to social media to address the allegations, declaring there was no truth to the accusations.
“Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed.” the singer said in a post to social media.
“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”
She continued on saying, “With passion comes hard work and high standards. Sometimes I have to make hard decisions but it’s never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren’t valued as an important part of the team.”
“I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days,” she added. “I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”
The singer has recently toured Australia in support of her fourth album Special which features the hits About Damn Time and 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready).
OIP Staff
