If Freddie Mercury was alive, he’d be 75 years old today

Freddie Mercury was born in 1946

Freddie Mercury was born on this day in 1946, he passed away from an AIDS related illness in 1991 aged just 45. If he’d still been with us today would have been his 75th birthday.

Born Farrokh Buksara, in the British protectorate of Zanzibar in Africa, his parents were from the Parsi community of western India. As a youngster he spent most of is time in India until 1964 when the family fled to England due to a political uprising in the African nation where his parents were based.

In the late 1960’s he was a member of several short lived bands, until in 1970 when he met Brian May and Roger Taylor in the band Smile. In 1971 bassist John Deacon joined and they changed their name to Queen – well aware of the word’s gay connotations.

Mercury achieved international fame in the 1970’s and 1980’s with his flamboyant style, while his impressive vocal abilities made him stand out from other musicians of the time. Throughout their career Queen combined a variety of musical influences into their pop-rock sound and they topped the charts around the globe.

Don’t Stop Me Now, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Are the Champions, We Will Rock You, Who Wants to Live Forever, It’s a Kind of Magic, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, Radio Gaga and I Want to Break Free are just a handful of the many hits the band enjoyed.

Mercury also released a solo album Mr Bad Guy and collaborated with opera star Montserrat Caballé on an album that combined opera and pop sounds.

Mercury was bisexual, and while he did make multiple comments about his sexuality during his life, he did not publicly align himself with LGBTI causes. The day before his death he released a statement confirming that he had been tested for HIV and received a positive diagnosis. Mercury requested the media respect his privacy.

There has been speculation that Mercury was ill for some time, which increased after he appeared looking gaunt in promotional videos for Queen’s most recently releases. Less than 24 hours later the news broke, he had passed away.

Since his passing a posthumous Queen album has been released, and his life was depicted in the 2018 biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. There’s been countless documentaries and books about his life and legacy.

Mercury’s passing is seen as a significant point in increasing public awareness about HIV as he was one of the most famous people to be lost to the disease. Following his death the remaining three members of Queen founded the Mercury Phoenix Trust which has raised millions of dollars for HIV research and support services.

The band have continued on, first teaming up with vocalist Paul Rogers, and in more recent years Adam Lambert has been their singer.

