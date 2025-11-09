InterLink achieves accreditation against national standards

InterLink, a community-controlled intersex psychosocial support service run by InterAction for Health and Human Rights has achieved accreditation in line with the National Safety and Quality Digital Mental Health Standards.

InterLink provides specialised support to people of all ages with innate variations of sex characteristics (IVSCs, also known as intersex variations or differences of sex development), as well as parents and carers of young people with IVSCs.

The service is free of charge and accessible to individuals located anywhere in Australia or Aotearoa/New Zealand. The InterLink model combines individual counselling, group programs and peer navigation.

Bonnie Hart.

Bonnie Hart, Manager and designer of InterLink said the accreditation was a significant milestone.

“Accreditation under the National Safety and Quality Digital Mental Health Standards is a significant milestone in the work InterLink is doing to ensure that people with IVSCs and their families are able to access psychosocial support that is community-led, bridges gaps between services and genuinely understand their needs.” Hart said.

“This achievement reflects InterAction’s ongoing commitment to providing safe, accessible, and trauma-informed psychosocial support.”

Mira Bouchmouny, Operations Coordinator of InterAction for Health and Human Rights, who managed key aspects of the accreditation process said the accreditation showed a commitment to service quality.

“The National Safety and Quality Digital Mental Health Standards accreditation process and achievement reflects InterAction and InterLink’s commitment to our service users and community. This framework allows us to work towards continuous learning and improvement of our services in line with standards focused on partnering with service users to deliver safe, effective, and population-specific care. A huge achievement for our organisation with limited staff and resources, so incredibly proud and thankful to all involved.” Bouchmouny said.

Dr Morgan Carpenter, Executive Director of InterAction for Health and Human Rights said the service was addressing long standing gaps.

“The establishment of InterLink addressed long-standing gaps in service delivery and unmet demand for mental health support by people with innate variations of sex characteristics and family members. These gaps were identified in a 2013 Senate committee report, a 2021 Australian Human Rights Commission report, and multiple State and Territory health strategies and inquiries.

“We sought accreditation in recognition that delivery of these services can and should be safe and high quality. The award of this accreditation is a powerful acknowledgement of the InterLink and operations teams’ excellence in service design and delivery. As small teams in a small organisation, I am immensely proud of their passion, commitment and delivery.” Dr Carpenter said.

All services are delivered online by counsellors with population-specific training and peers with lived experience, ensuring culturally safe and trauma-informed care. Counselling is confidential, and anonymous registration is available via phone.

InterLink is currently open Wednesday to Friday, with counselling provided as soon as possible after registration. While not a crisis service, InterLink offers timely support tailored to the needs of people with IVSCs and their families.

InterLink also provides a range of online informational resources and printed brochures to support community awareness and education on the website https://www.ilink.net.au/