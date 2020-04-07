Israeli Health Minister who said coronavirus is punishment for homosexuality has caught coronavirus

Israeli Health Minister Yaakov Litzman has been diagnosed as contracting COVID-19, just a month after he described the highly infectious coronavirus as a punishment from God for homosexuality.

“It’s a divine punishment against homosexuality,” Litzman declared in March, his comments drawing wide spread condemnation.

The lawmaker had reportedly shunned the lock down rules recommended by the government he is a member of to attend church. The politician has denied the accusation.

His diagnosis has forced him and several other high ranking members if the Israeli government into isolation, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz has reported the head of Israel’s Mossad spy agency and the National Security Council were also asked to self-quarantine because of their interactions with Litzman.

Image: Wikipedia by Reuven Frizi pubished under a Creative Commons 3.0 license. The image has been cropped from its original form.

