JazzConnect returns to Scarborough Beach this August

JazzConnect returns to Scarborough Beach from 28 to 30 August 2026 with an expanded program inviting audiences to experience live music across cafés, bars, beachfront venues and the entire foreshore precinct.

The festival brings together 20 free and ticketed events across 11 of Scarborough’s most iconic venues. From morning coffee sessions and long lunches to sunset samba, soul, swing and late-night performances, JazzConnect invites audiences to spend a weekend exploring Scarborough, moving between venues and encountering new artists along the way.

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Marcio Mendes Photo by Brand Aid Productions.

“JazzConnect is a celebration of Scarborough in winter, a chance to rug up, head out, and experience the coast in a new way,” Festival Director Karen Caddy said.

“From laneway breakfasts to sunset sessions by the beach, the festival invites audiences to wander, discover and connect. It’s a weekend where great music, local businesses and community spirit come together.”

Returning for 2026 are many of the venues and artists that helped make last year’s event such a success, alongside a selection of new artists and venues joining the program for the first time.

Curated by Kristian Borring, the program spans contemporary jazz, Latin music, soul, swing and classic crooner performances across cafés, bars, hotels, beachfront venues and community spaces throughout Scarborough.

Festival highlights include contemporary jazz pianist Harry Mitchell at the Rendezvous Perth Scarborough; Brazilian and Latin music favourites Marcio Mendes, Juliana Areias and De Cuba Son; Sophie Foster’s Women of Soul at The Sandbar; and The Basilios celebrating the music of Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin at The Lookout.

Perth Jazz Society returns as a festival partner in 2026, presenting the Joe Brown Trio and Jazz with Junior, a family-friendly concert at the Scarborough Beach Community Centre. The program also features intimate café performances at ZOIE Café and Livid Laneway, smooth jazz sessions at Brighton Wine Bar, and a late-night session at El Grotto.

Matt Cahill Combo, Sunset Markets, JazzConnect 2025 Photo by Brand Aid Productions.

City of Stirling Mayor Mark Irwin said JazzConnect reflects the City’s vision to foster connected, creative communities.

“JazzConnect is a fantastic way to experience Scarborough during winter while supporting local businesses and enjoying outstanding live music,” Mayor Irwin said.

“The City of Stirling is proud to support an event that brings people together, activates the foreshore and showcases the creativity and vibrancy of our community.”

The event continues to play an important role in activating the Scarborough foreshore during winter, supporting local businesses and creating opportunities for residents and visitors to experience the precinct beyond the summer months.

Following strong demand in 2025, audiences are encouraged to book early for ticketed performances. The full program is now live at jazzconnect.com.au



