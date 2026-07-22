Jessica Chastain terrifies in first trailer for ‘Other Mommy’

Horror producer favourite James Wan returns with a terrifying new cinema experience.

Jessica Chastain stars alongside… Jessica Chastain in Other Mommy, the latest from The Boogeyman director Rob Savage and Succession writer Nathan Elston.

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The story follows Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark) as she forms a relationship with a mysterious entity in her home, who looks exactly like her mother (Jessica Chastain).

Clark and Chastain are joined by Jay Duplass as Bela’s father Daddo, Severance star Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed and Karen Allen.

The film is based on the 2024 novel Incidents Around The House by author Josh Malerman, whose previous work Bird Box inspired the smash-hit Netflix film of the same name.

Check out the trailer below. Other Mommy comes to cinemas 8 October 2026.