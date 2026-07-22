Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Jessica Chastain terrifies in first trailer for ‘Other Mommy’

Culture

Horror producer favourite James Wan returns with a terrifying new cinema experience.

Jessica Chastain stars alongside… Jessica Chastain in Other Mommy, the latest from The Boogeyman director Rob Savage and Succession writer Nathan Elston.

- Advertisement -

The story follows Bela (Arabella Olivia Clark) as she forms a relationship with a mysterious entity in her home, who looks exactly like her mother (Jessica Chastain).

Clark and Chastain are joined by Jay Duplass as Bela’s father Daddo, Severance star Dichen Lachman, Arian Moayed and Karen Allen.

The film is based on the 2024 novel Incidents Around The House by author Josh Malerman, whose previous work Bird Box inspired the smash-hit Netflix film of the same name.

Check out the trailer below. Other Mommy comes to cinemas 8 October 2026.

Latest

Culture

Alice Topp reimagines Macbeth for a world of politics

0
Alice Topp's contemporary ballet Macbeth transforms Shakespeare's tragedy into a modern political drama ahead of its Perth premiere.
History

On This Gay Day | Ronald Reagan’s HIV Epidemic Commission met for the first time

0
Regan had been criticised for failing to quickly take action on the issue of HIV which was first detected in 1981.
News

Uganda drops case against two women accused of kissing in public

0
Ugandan authorities have dropped charges against two women arrested after allegedly kissing, prompting renewed criticism of anti-LGBTQIA+ laws.
Lifestyle

Young West Aussies invited to take the Minister’s Innovation Challenge

0
Young people across Western Australia are invited to put their entrepreneurial skills to the test in the Minister's Innovation Challenge.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Alice Topp reimagines Macbeth for a world of politics

0
Alice Topp's contemporary ballet Macbeth transforms Shakespeare's tragedy into a modern political drama ahead of its Perth premiere.
History

On This Gay Day | Ronald Reagan’s HIV Epidemic Commission met for the first time

0
Regan had been criticised for failing to quickly take action on the issue of HIV which was first detected in 1981.
News

Uganda drops case against two women accused of kissing in public

0
Ugandan authorities have dropped charges against two women arrested after allegedly kissing, prompting renewed criticism of anti-LGBTQIA+ laws.
Lifestyle

Young West Aussies invited to take the Minister’s Innovation Challenge

0
Young people across Western Australia are invited to put their entrepreneurial skills to the test in the Minister's Innovation Challenge.
Culture

Good Day Sunshine returns to Margaret River for 2026 outing

0
Good Day Sunshine returns to Margaret River's 3 Oceans Winery in October 2026 with Matt Corby, Macy Gray and more.

Alice Topp reimagines Macbeth for a world of politics

OUTinPerth -
Alice Topp's contemporary ballet Macbeth transforms Shakespeare's tragedy into a modern political drama ahead of its Perth premiere.
Read more

On This Gay Day | Ronald Reagan’s HIV Epidemic Commission met for the first time

OUTinPerth -
Regan had been criticised for failing to quickly take action on the issue of HIV which was first detected in 1981.
Read more

Uganda drops case against two women accused of kissing in public

OUTinPerth -
Ugandan authorities have dropped charges against two women arrested after allegedly kissing, prompting renewed criticism of anti-LGBTQIA+ laws.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture